Parava Days

KOCHI: Smack in the middle of Fort Kochi, a group of youngsters have gathered and all are looking up at the sky. Soon, they start pointing up. Debates and arguments get intense as seconds turn to minutes.

Near them stands a man observing everything with a calm that only comes with familiarity. “They’re tracking the pigeons,” says Nisar as he continues his meditative glance towards the clouds.

“They released the birds early this morning for the tournament,” he says, adding, “I’m the umpire and they must report their ‘parava’ sightings to me every hour.”

Soon, excitement surges, as one of them, Niyas K B, spots his pair of birds in the sky. “I flew them today from my loft. But it was cloudy and we couldn’t see them clearly,” says the 29-year-old. He claims his pigeon stayed in the sky for over 10 hours before they returned.

This is a heated moment of the ‘Parava tournament,’ a coveted sport of the locals since 1979. From June to August, anticipation and excitement fill the air. In the quiet moments of dawn, enthusiasts gather atop homes, their eyes trained on the sky. Joyous celebrations echo through the lofts when trained pigeons achieve record flight times.

Muhammed Safwan, a 29-year-old welding worker, says he and his birds are aiming for a record-breaking flight time.

“The competition intensifies after 7pm, requiring participants to spot their pigeons every 25 minutes,” explains Safwan. “I lost sight of mine at one point. I could have withdrawn to ensure the timing was recorded, but I persisted, hopeful for my ‘Vella Kalanga’ and ‘Vaal Karuppu Praavu.’ Now, I’m preparing for the competition next week,” adds Safwan, whose birds set a record with an 18-hour and 15-minute flight in the 2022 All Kerala Tournament.