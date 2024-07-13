Flavours of tradition and love

KOCHI: A heady aroma filled a corner on the ground floor of the Hyatt Regency Trivandrum. There was the fragrance of spices in it as well as the strength of flavours wafting yet bearing the florid freshness of the land where five rivers confluence---Punjab.

The vision of the spread on the tables was no less inviting, hinting at the exciting culinary journey that the week-long food festival will be. Eyes, and the tummies, seemed all ready to indulge.

“Though I was born in Shimla, my roots are Punjabi. I am known for highlighting Himachali cuisine, but my soul is in Punjabi food,” says Chef Sherry Mehta, who put the lavish fare together.

Going deep into the cuisine, she found in Punjabi tastebuds a meeting ground of the traditions of Muslims and Hindu Punjabis. “Real Punjabi food is vast,” she points out.

Wanting to break the ice of butter chicken and dal makhana, she took us through the spread of stories that the long table presented as dishes displayed that also reflected Chef Sherry’s idea of preserving the originality of traditional recipes while incorporating modern elements.

“Time evolves, making it difficult for people to stay grounded in their roots. The best way to connect the tradition of our food to them is to make dishes look appealing. People now focus more on modern and progressive cuisines and a lot of plating skills. I do progressive menus but ensure the originality of the recipe is intact.

If you are eating a ghee roast in a very modern way, maybe on bread, you will still taste the original ghee roast with the right chilies and masalas used in it. Modern doesn’t mean changing the way of cooking and using distinct techniques. These days, people are using sprays, and perfumes for biryani, and curries. I can’t do that. Even if I serve my guest, the guest is God for me,” she says.