Flavours of tradition and love

KOCHI: A heady aroma filled a corner on the ground floor of the Hyatt Regency Trivandrum. There was the fragrance of spices in it as well as the strength of flavours wafting yet bearing the florid freshness of the land where five rivers confluence---Punjab.
The vision of the spread on the tables was no less inviting, hinting at the exciting culinary journey that the week-long food festival will be. Eyes, and the tummies, seemed all ready to indulge.
“Though I was born in Shimla, my roots are Punjabi. I am known for highlighting Himachali cuisine, but my soul is in Punjabi food,” says Chef Sherry Mehta, who put the lavish fare together.
Going deep into the cuisine, she found in Punjabi tastebuds a meeting ground of the traditions of Muslims and Hindu Punjabis. “Real Punjabi food is vast,” she points out.
Wanting to break the ice of butter chicken and dal makhana, she took us through the spread of stories that the long table presented as dishes displayed that also reflected Chef Sherry’s idea of preserving the originality of traditional recipes while incorporating modern elements.
“Time evolves, making it difficult for people to stay grounded in their roots. The best way to connect the tradition of our food to them is to make dishes look appealing. People now focus more on modern and progressive cuisines and a lot of plating skills. I do progressive menus but ensure the originality of the recipe is intact.
If you are eating a ghee roast in a very modern way, maybe on bread, you will still taste the original ghee roast with the right chilies and masalas used in it. Modern doesn’t mean changing the way of cooking and using distinct techniques. These days, people are using sprays, and perfumes for biryani, and curries. I can’t do that. Even if I serve my guest, the guest is God for me,” she says.
And what awaited was heaven. We started with Sajji Biryani. In it, the chicken was served whole, and we wondered why. “Sajj in Punjabi means something served whole,” the chef says.
The intrigue over, we launched ourselves into the dish. The rice laced my mouth with a rich smoky flavour and caressed itself all the way into our tummies, carrying with it the opulence of all that it contained. All the marks of a hearty Punjabi meal.
The next dish awaiting our attention was the ‘Bhutiya ka Kebab’. The sweet corn globules were bursting with flavours as they balanced the sweet and the spice. Crispy on the outside and soft on the inside, marking a textural contrast. A perfect accompaniment to this was the ‘Pola Pulao’.
Food from the region is known for its lavish texture. However, what keeps the dishes unique is the spices. An example of this was ‘Kache Haldi ki Sabji’. The earthiness of the preparation, with the fresh turmeric standing out, totally credited the dish with its Punjabi identity.
Yet another playful blend of spice was ‘Lahari Anda Chole’---eggs and chickpeas in gravy. The spices were well-balanced, a satisfying choice. ‘Jhinga Kadai’ was yet another game of spice, with prawns cooked in a tangy sauce. The prawns were moist and fresh, and the sauce was irresistible, keeping the flavours subtle enough not to dominate the original taste of the seafood.
Adding opulence to the rest of the menu was ‘Chicken Noormahal Korma’ and ‘Chicken Roulade in Mushroom Sauce’.
Then there was ‘Chicken Malai Boti’, with tender chicken pieces marinated in creamy goodness. ‘Chicken Barfi’ was a surprising twist, savoury chicken with the sweetness of barfi. In terms of both flavour and texture, the item was a delicious contrast.
Between the courses, the chef offered ‘Aam Kesar Sharbat’, this sour-sweet item is a good pick to wash down the solid trove and it also cleanses one’s palate. The Sweet Mango Chutney is another comfort delight that served as a versatile pair with many of the dishes
To subdue the riot of spices, the chef handed out ‘Burani Raita’, a yoghurt-based item with a garlic punch.
Chef’s journey
“Punjab, for me, is on both sides of the border. My family migrated from Pakistan during Partition, bringing with them recipes that are now largely forgotten.
‘The dishes are family heirlooms, steeped in history and emotion,” says chef Sherry, narrating her journey, coming from a family where food is central.
“We constantly discuss and plan meals, a habit encouraged by my father. My grandmother was my inspiration for cooking. I started at 13, preparing meals for my grandfather, who loved my food and encouraged me.”
The first food festival that she hosted was at the Marriott in Hyderabad. From then, she has been a part of all that she has met---methods, tastes and cultures and her own adventures. Every new kitchen she enters is a learning experience for her. “In Kerala, I found the cuisine clean and focused on nutrition, much like the food from the hills,” adds Chef.
“Each community has distinct tastes and styles. Among Punjabis, interestingly, the major community left in Pakistan is Punjabi Muslims, who often add meat to vegetable dishes. You will notice this influence in my recipes, which feature elements from the Mughal Empire, the British Raj, and royal dishes,” she says.
She also loves reading about different cultures, visiting villages, and tasting authentic dishes--and represents all these experiences in her kitchen. Yet her motto in that space is what her grandmother taught her. Her grandma never rushed while cooking, and followed the slow technique.
“I always inculcate slow cooking in my food because I feel when the food takes its own sweet time, it tastes good.
The fest is not just about savouring food but the rich heritage and stories it carried. And also love from Sherry’s own home and her grandmother. For the fest pickles are also an attraction. “An ode to my grandmother’s methods,” Sherry says, hinting that food is after all a treasure of memories of love.
Parat Paneer
Ingredients
Cottage cheese - 300 gms, cut into 2-inch roundels
Butter - 1 tbsp
Ginger - 1 inch chopped
Prunes - 10-12, finely chopped
Salt to taste
Red chilli powder- 1½ tsp
Garam masala powder - 1½ tsp
Lemon juice - 4 tsp
Yogurt - ½ cup, thick
Ginger-garlic paste - 1½ tbsp
Turmeric powder - ½ tsp
Dried fenugreek leaves (kasuri methi) powder - ½ tsp
Green chillies - 2, finely chopped
Mustard oil - 1 tbsp
Roasted chana powder - 1 tbsp
Method: In a bowl add ginger, mint and chopped prunes and mix well. Add salt, ½ tsp chilli powder and ½ tsp garam masala and mix well. Then add 2 tsp lemon juice and mix. For the marinade, mix hung yogurt, ginger-garlic paste, salt, remaining chilli powder, turmeric powder, remaining garam masala powder, dried fenugreek leaves powder and mustard oil with some lemon juice in a bowl. Add remaining lemon juice and mix. ( optional to add roasted chana powder). Slit the cottage cheese pieces into two parts and cut them with a round cutter to get the perfect shape. Spread the prune mixture on half the slice and cover with the remaining ones. Preheat air fryer to 200 degrees celsius. Arrange the paneer sandwiches in air fryer and air-fry for 10-15 mins. Garnish with pepper and melted butter. Serve hot.