Navigating Parkinson’s disease 

KOCHI: Parkinson’s Disease (PD) affects over 10 million people globally, making it the second most common neurodegenerative disorder after Alzheimer’s disease. The ageing population and improved diagnostic techniques contribute to the rising prevalence worldwide. Despite extensive research, there is currently no cure for PD, emphasising the importance of holistic approaches to disease management.
Research suggests that dietary habits play a pivotal role in alleviating symptoms and improving the overall quality of life for patients. Small lifestyle changes, such as adopting a nutritious diet, can make a significant difference.
In India, approximately 1 million individuals are currently diagnosed with PD. However, the actual number may be higher due to underreporting and lack of awareness. Furthermore, studies indicate that the average age of onset for PD in India is younger compared to Western countries, highlighting the urgent need for attention to this condition.
Understanding the disease
It is a neurodegenerative disorder characterised by the progressive loss of dopamine-producing cells in the brain. This depletion leads to motor symptoms such as tremors, stiffness, slow movement, and impaired balance. However, the disease is not solely limited to motor symptoms but can also manifest in non-motor symptoms such as depression, constipation, and cognitive impairment.
Role of Nutrition
While medication remains a cornerstone of treatment, a nutritious diet can complement medical interventions and enhance overall well-being. Some dietary strategies that people with PD may find beneficial include:
Balanced diet: A diet rich in fruits, vegetables, whole grains, lean proteins, and healthy fats can provide essential nutrients to support brain health and overall functioning.
Antioxidants: Foods high in antioxidants, such as berries, spinach, kale, and nuts, may help reduce oxidative stress and inflammation in the brain, potentially slowing disease progression.
Protein management: Some individuals with PD may experience fluctuations in response to protein intake. Working with a healthcare provider or nutritionist to manage protein consumption can help minimise medication-related complications.
Hydration: Maintaining adequate hydration is crucial, as dehydration can exacerbate symptoms such as constipation and fatigue.
Supplements: In some cases, supplements like vitamin D or omega-3 fatty acids may be recommended to address specific nutritional deficiencies or support overall health.
Tips for managing mealtimes
Smaller, more frequent meals: Smaller meals throughout the day may be easier to manage than three large ones. This can be especially helpful for those experiencing tremors or difficulty swallowing.
Thicken liquids: If you have trouble swallowing liquids, thickening them with a thickening agent can be helpful.
Consider supplements: Talk to your doctor about whether certain supplements, like vitamin D or Coenzyme Q10, might be beneficial for your specific needs.
Mind and body
The writer is a senior consultant at the Department of Neurology, Apollo Adlux Hospital, Angamaly