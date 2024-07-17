Navigating Parkinson’s disease 

KOCHI: Parkinson’s Disease (PD) affects over 10 million people globally, making it the second most common neurodegenerative disorder after Alzheimer’s disease. The ageing population and improved diagnostic techniques contribute to the rising prevalence worldwide. Despite extensive research, there is currently no cure for PD, emphasising the importance of holistic approaches to disease management.

Research suggests that dietary habits play a pivotal role in alleviating symptoms and improving the overall quality of life for patients. Small lifestyle changes, such as adopting a nutritious diet, can make a significant difference.

In India, approximately 1 million individuals are currently diagnosed with PD. However, the actual number may be higher due to underreporting and lack of awareness. Furthermore, studies indicate that the average age of onset for PD in India is younger compared to Western countries, highlighting the urgent need for attention to this condition.

Understanding the disease

It is a neurodegenerative disorder characterised by the progressive loss of dopamine-producing cells in the brain. This depletion leads to motor symptoms such as tremors, stiffness, slow movement, and impaired balance. However, the disease is not solely limited to motor symptoms but can also manifest in non-motor symptoms such as depression, constipation, and cognitive impairment.