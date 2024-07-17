Register for THINQ 2024 quiz

KOCHI: After the resounding success of its first two editions, the Indian Navy is returning this August with THINQ 2024, a national-level quiz competition.

This year, the theme of THINQ is ‘Viksit Bharat’, aligned with the Union government’s vision to transform the country into a developed nation by 2047.

The contest is open to all students from Class 9 to Plus II across the country. It will be conducted in hybrid mode and unfold in four stages ensuring a comprehensive evaluation of participants.

The first two stages will commence in online mode with three elimination rounds followed by a zonal selection round.

The top 16 teams from each zone will progress to the semifinals, and eight teams from semifinals will qualify for the grand finale. The semifinals and grand finale will be conducted in offline mode at Southern Naval Command.

To register and for more details regarding the event, visit www.indiannavythinq.in.