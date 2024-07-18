A relentless pursuit of justice

KOCHI: Today, every seasoned criminal understands that without solid material evidence, their chance of a courtroom acquittal is high. This often leaves police chasing shadows, even when suspects are apprehended quickly. The robbery at a spa in Pullepady, Kochi, is a prime example.

In the wee hours of June 14, a four-member gang stormed the establishment, held the staff at knifepoint and took off with jewellery, mobile phones, a laptop, an iPod, cash, and the owner’s car.

The same day, the spa owner lodged a complaint with the Ernakulam North Police Station and SHO K G Prathap Chandran registered an FIR for robbery.

“The owner had a history of being involved in a cheating case, which initially made us cautious,” admits one officer who was involved in the probe.

“However, our doubts were dispelled once we identified the suspects on CCTV footage. They were Akash T V, Ragesh A V, Siyadh, and Nikhil P V—Thrissur natives with extensive rap sheets.”

With the suspects identified, the investigation team, including sub inspectors Ratheesh T S and Rafeek N I, and civil police officers Praveen, Ajilesh, Vineeth, and Jithu, sprang into action. “From the cyber cell, we learnt that the suspects had switched off their mobile phones. But the cyber team traced the IMEI number of one device, finding it active with a different SIM card in Iritty, Kannur,” the officer recounts.

So, the team moved to Kannur and, with the help of local law enforcement, apprehended Akash and Nikhil. They learnt that Akash was running a canine farmhouse in Chuvannamannu, Thrissur.

“One of the informers helped us in locating this farmhouse. On reaching there, we found that the entire compound had around 25 foreign breed dogs roaming freely. When we tried to enter, the dogs charged at us. We managed to drive them away using pepper spray. Once we secured the area, we found Nikhil and Rajesh hiding inside. We even found a gold ornament from the robbery in Akash’s house,” the officer detailed.