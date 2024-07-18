A relentless pursuit of justice

KOCHI: Today, every seasoned criminal understands that without solid material evidence, their chance of a courtroom acquittal is high. This often leaves police chasing shadows, even when suspects are apprehended quickly. The robbery at a spa in Pullepady, Kochi, is a prime example.
In the wee hours of June 14, a four-member gang stormed the establishment, held the staff at knifepoint and took off with jewellery, mobile phones, a laptop, an iPod, cash, and the owner’s car.
The same day, the spa owner lodged a complaint with the Ernakulam North Police Station and SHO K G Prathap Chandran registered an FIR for robbery.
“The owner had a history of being involved in a cheating case, which initially made us cautious,” admits one officer who was involved in the probe.
“However, our doubts were dispelled once we identified the suspects on CCTV footage. They were Akash T V, Ragesh A V, Siyadh, and Nikhil P V—Thrissur natives with extensive rap sheets.”
With the suspects identified, the investigation team, including sub inspectors Ratheesh T S and Rafeek N I, and civil police officers Praveen, Ajilesh, Vineeth, and Jithu, sprang into action. “From the cyber cell, we learnt that the suspects had switched off their mobile phones. But the cyber team traced the IMEI number of one device, finding it active with a different SIM card in Iritty, Kannur,” the officer recounts.
So, the team moved to Kannur and, with the help of local law enforcement, apprehended Akash and Nikhil. They learnt that Akash was running a canine farmhouse in Chuvannamannu, Thrissur.
“One of the informers helped us in locating this farmhouse. On reaching there, we found that the entire compound had around 25 foreign breed dogs roaming freely. When we tried to enter, the dogs charged at us. We managed to drive them away using pepper spray. Once we secured the area, we found Nikhil and Rajesh hiding inside. We even found a gold ornament from the robbery in Akash’s house,” the officer detailed.
But the drama was far from over. The suspects refused to cooperate, issuing death threats and misleading investigators.
“They claimed the stolen car had been scrapped in Coimbatore. We followed this lead, only to discover that the individual the accused named had no connection to the car business,” says the officer.
Undeterred, the team revisited their investigation and focused on the suspects’ social circles in Thrissur.
“The gang was notorious on social media, their videos portraying them as local dons. These videos attracted many youths. We questioned all known associates, but none admitted seeing the stolen car,” explains the officer.
A breakthrough came from an unlikely source — a reluctant gang member who, persuaded by his family, revealed the car’s location.
“The vehicle was hidden near Anthikad in Thrissur. The gang had strict instructions to keep it away from the police. Thanks to our informant, we recovered it,” says the officer.
With the car in hand, the police sought court permission for further interrogation.
“Once they knew the car was found, the suspects began to crack. They led us to where they’d discarded the robbery weapons — in an abandoned water pipe on an empty plot in Pullepady,” the officer says.While key evidence has been secured, the search for the remaining stolen items continues.
“We’re still on the lookout for mobile phones, iPad, and a laptop. However, recovering the vehicle and weapons significantly strengthens our case,” the officer concludes.
CasE diary
This weekly column brings you exciting, intriguing police stories, straight from the crime files