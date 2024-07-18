Rain, wind destroy 73 houses in Ernakulam; IMD issues orange alert

KOCHI: Heavy rain accompanied by strong winds battered Ernakulam district for the third consecutive day on Wednesday. While two houses were completely destroyed, 71 residences suffered partial damage. Though the water level in Periyar subsided, the IMD has issued an orange alert for the district on Thursday.

In its forecast, IMD said that heavy to very heavy rainfall will continue at isolated places in the state till July 21.

The relief camp at Kuttikkattukara Govt UPS in Paravur taluk was wound up as all 54 inmates returned to their homes on Wednesday evening after the water started receding. Though Manikandanchal bridge, connecting the tribal areas of Kutampuzha forest to the outside world, had submerged on Tuesday, the water levels dropped, restoring traffic in the area. Heavy rain caused waterlogging at many places in Kochi city on Wednesday morning.

According to the revenue department, one house at Parakadavu, in Aluva taluk, and another in Paravur taluk were completely destroyed in the rain. In Aluva taluk, six houses were partially damaged while crops including nutmeg, rubber, coconut and plantains were destroyed in heavy winds in Parakadavu village.

Electricity supply was disruped as tree branches fell on power lines damaging electric posts.