Rain, wind destroy 73 houses in Ernakulam; IMD issues orange alert

KOCHI: Heavy rain accompanied by strong winds battered Ernakulam district for the third consecutive day on Wednesday. While two houses were completely destroyed, 71 residences suffered partial damage. Though the water level in Periyar subsided, the IMD has issued an orange alert for the district on Thursday.
In its forecast, IMD said that heavy to very heavy rainfall will continue at isolated places in the state till July 21.
The relief camp at Kuttikkattukara Govt UPS in Paravur taluk was wound up as all 54 inmates returned to their homes on Wednesday evening after the water started receding. Though Manikandanchal bridge, connecting the tribal areas of Kutampuzha forest to the outside world, had submerged on Tuesday, the water levels dropped, restoring traffic in the area. Heavy rain caused waterlogging at many places in Kochi city on Wednesday morning.
According to the revenue department, one house at Parakadavu, in Aluva taluk, and another in Paravur taluk were completely destroyed in the rain. In Aluva taluk, six houses were partially damaged while crops including nutmeg, rubber, coconut and plantains were destroyed in heavy winds in Parakadavu village.
Electricity supply was disruped as tree branches fell on power lines damaging electric posts.
As many as three houses suffered partial damage in Kothamangalam taluk. Uprooted trees fell on the homes of Parapuram Joy and Edamana Raju. In Kunnathunad taluk, 16 houses were partially damaged while 14 houses were affected in Paravur taluk.
According to revenue authorities, 13 houses were partially damaged in Kanayannur taluk. In Muvattupuzha, 13 houses suffered partial damage. Two houses were hit at Kumabalangi in Kochi taluk. An old two-storied house on leased land in Mattancherry was damaged in rain.
Around 80 tribal families living in makeshift hutments at Panthapra settlement, in Kuttampuzha panchayat, were affected as strong winds uprooted trees, damaging huts and snapping power lines.
Though the huts have not been provided with power, the streetlights help families track the presence of wild elephants. The tarpaulin roofing of a few huts were blown away in the winds on Tuesday.
“As many as five trees were uprooted in the wind on Tuesday and one fell on a hut. The residents escaped unhurt. Meanwhile, a rogue elephant has been roaming the area for the past couple of days. The elephant’s presence is causing concern as there is no power connection in the area. Forest watchers had arrived to drive away the elephant on Tuesday night, but it may return any time,” said Kannan Kani, a leader of the tribal community.