Remote connections

KOCHI: When Aji Mathew Koloothra, an accounts officer posted at the Dak Bhawan in Delhi, attended an AI workshop last July, he had no idea he would start an AI-driven book project. Last August, the 38-year-old Malayali, based in Delhi for the past four years, started The Great Indian Tour series that includes 25 AI-made and self-published travel guides exploring the rich cultural heritage and natural beauty of India. While the first part, comprising 13 self-published books, are out, the other 12 books will be out by 2024 end.
Each book is named after and devoted to the states of India — its people, food, places to visit, fairs and festivals, and hidden, unexplored gems. From the vibrant cover designs and content, everything is made with the help of AI.
Koloothra calls it the “first and the largest experiment of this kind” by an individual; the project has identified 10,000 tourist spots in India. “To me, a boy from a local Malayalam medium school, writing a book in English was almost like a dream that would never happen. But AI made my dream come true,” says an elated Koloothra, who did his BCom and MBA before taking up a government job. “If I, being a commerce student and working in a government department, can use AI, then imagine its possibilities at the hands of a computer science-educated person,” he says.
Koloothra, who is well-travelled because of his work, wants to spread awareness about micro-tourism opportunities in the country through his books. “India’s rich diversity needs to be documented. I wanted to focus particularly on micro-tourism projects that can be developed in remote parts of our country instead of just focusing on big city-centric projects,” he says.
Batting for micro-tourism
Koloothra was born in a farmer’s family in the remote village of Paranthal in Pathanamthitta district of Kerala. After his schooling and college in Kerala, a chance personality development training camp that he attended in 2001, proved to be life-changing.
“After attending this camp, I began to come out of my comfort zone and dream big. When I got the government job, I saw it as an opportunity to take time out and write. I wrote positive stories, and conducted workshops and camps on building life skills,” says the writer, who has penned motivational books such as the Positive Biriyani series for DC Books.
After joining as a postal assistant in the department of posts in 2007, Koloothra embarked on a journey across India. He has been posted in Maharashtra, Delhi, Kashmir, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Nagaland, Karnataka among other states. He has also used his leisure time to travel to remote places in India’s north-east, West Bengal, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu.
“Coming from a village in Kerala, I realised that there are so many hamlets in India which are neglected on the tourism front but have immense potential for micro-tourism activities. An initiative was required to identify these regions and write about them so that multiple projects could be developed,” he says.
“For example, when I travelled to Nagpur, I saw the Kamptee village, situated on the southern bank of the Kanhan river. It has great potential to be developed as a micro-tourism spot just like Tala Cauvery (the starting point of the Cauvery river) in Karnataka. This will also provide livelihood opportunities to locals and will attract tourists,” he adds.
He suggests that states with significant tribal populations should consider developing cultural festivals, similar to the Hornbill Festival in Nagaland, as an avenue for micro-tourism.
“We have a rich heritage of Buddhism and Jainism, but many of the Jain and Buddhist temples are in ruins because they are not in the prime tourist locations. Promoting micro-tourism projects can develop these unexplored treasures. Such ideas served as an inspiration for my The Great Indian Tour series,” he says.
The wonder of AI
July 2023 was a turning point for the author when an AI workshop fuelled his passion to convert the idea for a book into an AI project. Armed with AI tools, coupled with his own travel experiences, Koloothra dug government archives and state tourism websites to begin the writing process. “My biggest challenge was that the data available on the internet was scattered. I had to write in a concise and interesting manner. I developed certain AI prompts to help me with the writing. I did fact-checking by verifying the data from government sources,” he says.
Since August, when Koloothra rolled out his 13 books, the first one he dedicated it to his home state Kerala, describing why it is the ‘land of coconuts’. Karnataka Kaleidoscope unveils the state’s richness in silk and spice. Mystical Madhya Pradesh maps 1,045 tourist locations spread across 50 districts while Haryana Hues reminds one of the land of Kurukshetra, the legendary battlefield of the Mahabharata, and the exuberant life of the state filled with 118 festivals! His Delhi book will be out this year and it will map the city on the basis of its metro routes. “At present, travel guides pay full attention to only famous spots. For example, everyone knows the Qutub Minar in Delhi, but very few know the Mini Qutub Minar, which was built by Shah Jahan in the 1650s. The Delhi book will spotlight such forgotten attractions, places to eat, shop, and visit near every metro station.”
Koloothra is happy that being a village boy, he has come far in fulfilling his dream of knowledge-sharing. “I am happy that my books are being sold in Germany, the UK, the US and France,” he says. “While the sales are not that high, I am glad the work is out for everyone to read. All my friends and family call me up to say that they are proud of me.”