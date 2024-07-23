Father, son dragged along by car passengers; cases against 2 groups

KOCHI: Following up on an incident in which an altercation between the passengers of a car and a motorcyclist over mud-splashing led to a father-son duo being allegedly dragged along the road by the car passengers for some distance, the police on Monday registered separate cases against the two groups.

The incident happened on Sunday evening when the car splashed muddy water on Chittoor Ferry resident Akshay and his sister who were travelling on the motorcycle. Akshay chased the car, leading to the altercation. When the biker left after allegedly using inappropriate language, the car passengers chased them to their home.

The incident came to light after Akshay and his father Santhosh lodged a complaint with the Cheranalloor police against Joseph John, a resident of Karukachal in Kottayam, his wife, and brother. The duo alleged that the car passengers tried to attack them and dragged them along the road. Both parties lodged complaints with the police late on Sunday, a police officer said.

“We have filed charges including voluntarily causing hurt, attacking with instruments, and wrongfully restraining, according to the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita,” he added.

The car passengers followed them to create a ruckus and attack them, Akshay alleged.