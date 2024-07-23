Samaritan who helped Kerala breathe during Covid is no more

KOCHI: There was a time in the not-too-distant past when the entire country gasped for breath in the aftermath of the COVID-19 pandemic. The situation was so dire as the virus swept all over the globe. During those days, the state saw many heroes rise to the occasion. Antony Joseph, the owner of Manorama Oxygen Pvt Limited, was one such person whose contribution saved many lives. This gentle soul breathed his last on Sunday night.

The one thing that was essential in keeping people alive as the virus ravaged their lungs was medical oxygen, a very precious commodity at that time. However, as hospitals filled with patients in critical condition, they couldn’t meet the increasing demand for oxygen. “His oxygen plant was functioning round the clock to meet the demand,” says CICC Jayachandran, a member of Maharaja’s College Old Students’ Association.

Jayachandran reminisced how the trucks carrying huge cylinders of medical oxygen rushed all over the state trying to reach the destinations as soon as possible. Antony’s factory was supplying oxygen to hospitals from Thiruvananthapuram to Kasaragod, always accompanied by police protection, at a time when Kerala was cut off from the outside due to a travel embargo.

But heroes too get singed by the indifference of the people after everything comes back to normalcy. “Recently, he told me how he was yet to get payment for the oxygen that he supplied during the pandemic. He said that he didn’t want the payment. But the least the hospitals could do was return the empty cylinders to the factory,” says Jayachandran.