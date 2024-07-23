What a catch!

KOCHI: Muhammed Bin Farooq has always enjoyed his childhood, especially the school holidays he spent on paddy fields and by tranquil lakes. One of his favourite pastimes then was spending hours fishing for barb and dragon head fish (varal). After carrying these fish home in plastic bags, he used to carefully transfer the prized catch to glass bottles and aquariums. He loved watching the colourful beings swimming around.

While all fish intrigued him, the ornamental varieties enchanted him as a child. At five, Muhammed’s persistent pleas made his parents to gift him a pair of goldfish, sparking the beginning of a growing collection that flourished with time.

From sourcing the locally available guppy fish and angel varieties, Muhammed now grows 43 species of ornamental fish, including Japanese Koi, dantum angelfish, tetra, geophagus, uaru, polar parrot, and peacock bass.

What started as a hobby has now become a thriving business, says Muhammed. The 28-year-old is on cloud nine, after bagging the recognition as best ornamental fish breeder from ICAR Central Inland Fisheries Institute and the Kerala government.

“The passion happened to stick with me. And it became more like a craze. My sole aim was to increase the number of fish in my collection. I was ready to spend enough time for it. The interest actually blossomed organically and I decided to pursue it and nurture it,” he explains. As his attachment and curiosity grew, he decided to study them more scientifically.

“So, my graduation and post-graduation revolved around fisheries. Currently I’m also doing research on Etroplus Suratensis (karimeen), focusing on its quality of having a vast population, genetic characteristics and more,” says Muhammed, who hails from Ochira in Kollam district.