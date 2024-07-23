What a catch!

KOCHI: Muhammed Bin Farooq has always enjoyed his childhood, especially the school holidays he spent on paddy fields and by tranquil lakes. One of his favourite pastimes then was spending hours fishing for barb and dragon head fish (varal). After carrying these fish home in plastic bags, he used to carefully transfer the prized catch to glass bottles and aquariums. He loved watching the colourful beings swimming around.
While all fish intrigued him, the ornamental varieties enchanted him as a child. At five, Muhammed’s persistent pleas made his parents to gift him a pair of goldfish, sparking the beginning of a growing collection that flourished with time.
From sourcing the locally available guppy fish and angel varieties, Muhammed now grows 43 species of ornamental fish, including Japanese Koi, dantum angelfish, tetra, geophagus, uaru, polar parrot, and peacock bass.
What started as a hobby has now become a thriving business, says Muhammed. The 28-year-old is on cloud nine, after bagging the recognition as best ornamental fish breeder from ICAR Central Inland Fisheries Institute and the Kerala government.
“The passion happened to stick with me. And it became more like a craze. My sole aim was to increase the number of fish in my collection. I was ready to spend enough time for it. The interest actually blossomed organically and I decided to pursue it and nurture it,” he explains. As his attachment and curiosity grew, he decided to study them more scientifically.
“So, my graduation and post-graduation revolved around fisheries. Currently I’m also doing research on Etroplus Suratensis (karimeen), focusing on its quality of having a vast population, genetic characteristics and more,” says Muhammed, who hails from Ochira in Kollam district.
While his degrees have provided him with knowledge of a variety of breeds, Muhammed claims his deeper understanding of ornamental fish came through hands-on experience and relentless experimentation. Adjacent to his house he has set up a 7,500sq ft hatchery, a 12,000sq ft farm, an aquatic gallery and a genetic lab.
“Since the business is wholesale, the focus is to breed fish in a massive quantity. The species I breed are prolific egg layers. For instance, from one kilogram of koi variety, we can harvest up to 1 lakh eggs. After they are laid, the eggs are artificially incubated until they hatch,” explains Muhammed.
However, varieties such as Uaru lay eggs in limited quantities, say 200 eggs, and there’s only a 50 per cent hatching rate. “Their offspring can’t be incubated separately as they are parent-dependent and feed on the mucus of parents in the initial stage. If kept separately, they only have a 30 to 40 per cent survival rate,” he explains.
The genetic lab researches and brings solutions to fish mutations, viral diseases, bacterial issues, and water quality, sometimes serving as solutions to those who focus on fish farming. In the genetic lab, Muhammed also provides hands-on training to students.
“Aquaculture as a domain has wide possibilities. Unfortunately in India, the field does not have enough prominence, especially among youngsters. It could be due to a lack of awareness. So, I try to provide training for students to have a better understanding of the same,” says Muhammed.
Muhammed also points out that though it is a viable business option, it would not be for everyone. “It is a time and passion-oriented activity. If your motivation is solely financial, it won’t sustain because you’re working with living organisms. In our present ecosystem, if more youngsters come forward, effective research and opportunities for expanding ranching efforts, especially in addressing issues such as declining fish populations in water bodies could be possible,” he says.
Well, he adds, it’s not just about their beauty, but understanding that they are living beings who are much needed in our nature.