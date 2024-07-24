Councillor slaps hotel employee in Kerala's Vyttila

KOCHI: Amid arguments over the removal of a slab above a culvert, the Vyttila councillor allegedly assaulted a hotel employee on Tuesday. Sunitha Dixon, a UDF representative in the corporation, slapped a female employee of Artic Hotel, Vyttila, during a discussion over removing the slab in front of the hotel.

A video clip of the incident went viral on social media and the police registered a case against the councillor after the hotel employee lodged a complaint, said a cop.

“The councillor arrived without prior notice and began removing the slabs using a JCB under the pretext of cleaning. While discussing the incident, the councillor slapped the lady staff and used abusive language,” hotel manager Anilkumar said.

The woman was injured in the attack and sought treatment at a nearby hospital, he said.

“She (Sunitha) demanded Rs 15 lakh from us, citing baseless issues like encroachment and violation of law. We obtained a court order to counter these allegations,” Anilkumar said.

Meanwhile, Sunitha refuted the allegations, claiming that she was the one under threat.

“I went there to supervise the progress of culvert cleaning. However, the employees of the bar hotel intentionally created a ruckus and tried to attack me,” she said. She pointed out that the cleaning was related to disaster management efforts and in compliance with a High Court order.

“The viral video only highlights my actions and doesn’t reveal the chaos caused by the other side. The employees, including female staff, harassed me with arguments. However, the local residents support me and have contacted me to express their solidarity,” Sunitha said.

I have lodged a complaint with the City Police Commissioner via email, the councillor said. She also alleged that she faced a life threat from the owner of the bar.