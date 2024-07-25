Fish vendor in Kochi booked for attacking health officials

KOCHI: The Aluva police have registered a case against Faisal, a resident of Kodikuthumala and owner of F and S Fish Stall in Aluva, for allegedly threatening health squad members, including the health inspector of Keezhmad gram panchayat, with a weapon during an inspection. The police have charged Faisal with obstructing official duties and making threats to life.

According to a police officer, the complaint was lodged by the health official on Tuesday, prompting immediate action. “Following the complaint, we have invoked charges of assault, using abusive language in public, and criminal intimidation under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhitha,” the officer said.

Health inspector M M Sakeer described the incident. “The altercation occurred during a routine inspection as part of the Healthy Kerala project. As we were preparing to leave after issuing a notice requesting various documents, including employee health cards, the shop owner attempted to assault us with a knife. We are perplexed as to why Faisal chose to attack us, especially after he had listened to all instructions carefully while we were leaving,” he said.