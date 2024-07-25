Kerala: Panel pegs fish farmers’ loss at Rs 31.25 crore; terms compensation insufficient

KOCHI: The Periyar Anti-pollution Joint Committee on Wednesday handed over the expert committee report to Fisheries Minister Saji Cherian. The committee studied various parameters, including the reasons behind the fish kill, activities and incidents that led to the pollution of the river, the steps that need to be initiated to revive the river and the loss sustained by the fishermen and farmers.

According to Charles George, general convenor of the committee, the committee has found that the fish farmers sustained a loss of Rs 31.25 crore and the fishermen lost Rs 10.6 crore in the aftermath of the fish kill incident. “It has also been found that the meagre amount of Rs 13.55 crore that had been announced by the state government as compensation is yet to be disbursed,” said George.

The committee found the findings of the Pollution Control Board to be unscientific and inappropriate. It agreed with the findings of KUFOS and CMFRL that pointed towards the presence of chemicals in the river water as the reason behind the fish kill. The committee report will be published on July 27 by former minister S Sarma.