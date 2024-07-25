Towards battle-free divorce

KOCHI: Egoism is at its peak in a conflicted marriage. Instead of introspecting on what one can do best to save the relationship, the energy is spent on accusing and blaming the partner. The members of the families of origin also line up for the big fight.

Not all marriages are indeed compatible. The uncompromising attitude and inability to respect differences make harmonious living difficult. Marriages are scripted well when the couple can respect differences and manage them well. In a seriously conflicted marriage, it’s often mismanaged.

It is important to accept divorce as a healthy option in a seriously disharmonious and damaged relationship? Can it be done with dignity?

It is important to flush out the bitterness generated during the matrimonial coexistence before attempting to do this. Here are some guidelines to create a space for marital separation with mutual respect.

Welcome mediation

Be open for mediation or marital therapy by a competent neutral third party or professional. There is no harm in mutually trying again to save marriage based on the guidance given. The purpose is not to impose unilateral submission or sacrifice that the society experts. At times, mediators too become gender-biased wanting women to adjust. There has to be open communication that facilitates acceptance of differences with respect. Both partners will have to come to terms with the reality that each of them will have to put in their share to gain reasonable levels of harmony. If it fails, mediation can be geared for a divorce without battles.