Towards battle-free divorce
KOCHI: Egoism is at its peak in a conflicted marriage. Instead of introspecting on what one can do best to save the relationship, the energy is spent on accusing and blaming the partner. The members of the families of origin also line up for the big fight.
Not all marriages are indeed compatible. The uncompromising attitude and inability to respect differences make harmonious living difficult. Marriages are scripted well when the couple can respect differences and manage them well. In a seriously conflicted marriage, it’s often mismanaged.
It is important to accept divorce as a healthy option in a seriously disharmonious and damaged relationship? Can it be done with dignity?
It is important to flush out the bitterness generated during the matrimonial coexistence before attempting to do this. Here are some guidelines to create a space for marital separation with mutual respect.
Welcome mediation
Be open for mediation or marital therapy by a competent neutral third party or professional. There is no harm in mutually trying again to save marriage based on the guidance given. The purpose is not to impose unilateral submission or sacrifice that the society experts. At times, mediators too become gender-biased wanting women to adjust. There has to be open communication that facilitates acceptance of differences with respect. Both partners will have to come to terms with the reality that each of them will have to put in their share to gain reasonable levels of harmony. If it fails, mediation can be geared for a divorce without battles.
Be open for a peaceful divorce
The magnanimity for a divorce without legal or revengeful battles will minimise stress and will save time and money. It will also open windows for better partnership in parenting children after divorce. The compulsion to influence children by feeding real and scripted negatives of the spouse ruins the emotional growth of a child. It’s important to minimise exposure of parental conflicts to children, both in conflicted marital relationships and during separation by divorce.
Avoid false litigations
Resist the temptations to make false allegations and litigations against partners to pressurise for settlements in disputes related to divorce. This has become a frequent practice now. The bitterness due to this will prolong procedures and prevent dignified divorce.
Let the process not stumble on money matters
Make financial deals during marriage transparent and documented. Let the bride be the custodian and the decision-maker for the utilisation of money and gold given to her at the time of marriage. Such a financial protocol may not be welcomed in a social climate that legitimises dowry. Many battles around divorce are for financial settlements. If the disputes around finances and gold shared during marriage were not there, many divorces would have been easier.
Think of one’s own life after divorce
Compromises are needed to facilitate divorce without war. The demand for a divorce indeed evokes depression, anxiety and anger. It’s important to ease these negative feelings. The stubbornness to take revenge on a partner creates more burden. If done smoothly on agreed conditions, the stress will be minimised and will give space for taking care of each one’s life more positively in future.
Though divorces and marital litigations happen in plenty, our society imposes a taboo on divorces. In a frantic bid to sustain the institution of marriage, many persons silently suffer in the trap of incompatibility. It’s important to talk about divorces sans battles also if talks on harmony in marriage become futile.