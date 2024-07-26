Daring ‘bicycle thieves’ take Kerala police for a ride

KOCHI: Around 5 pm, most of the students from the nearby government school had left the area. However, one student, seemingly in ninth or tenth grade and wearing a school uniform, lingered near a high-end bicycle parked at Changampuzha Park, Kochi. In an instant, he took off with the bicycle like a professional thief, while the road turned empty.

Showing the video footage, 19-year-old Aadhi Krishna said, “More than a bicycle, it was one of the most valuable gifts in my life from my father after I secured high marks in Plus II examinations. But it was stolen right in front of me.”

Aadhi, of Edappally, lost his bicycle worth Rs 30,000 from the heart of the city on Friday when he parked it and went to the gym. During the search, local people revealed that around 10 bicycles, including his, have been stolen from that particular area in recent days. Additionally, a police official told TNIE that about eight cases of bicycle thefts involving young offenders have been reported in Kochi city limits over the past two to three months.

“After reviewing the CCTV footage, we went to the nearby government school to search for the student. However, the principal denied our claim, insisting that none of the students would commit such a robbery,” said Aadhi. She also insulted us by suggesting that we could catch the student if we hid outside the school while he was attending classes,” he added.

The NID entrance aspirant stated that they plan to file a complaint at the Elamakkara police station in the coming days, accompanied by the CCTV footage.