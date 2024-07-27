A son’s undying love for his mother

KOCHI: It’s been 33 years since 80-year-old John Leslie has been lighting candles at his mother’s grave without fail. Seven is the count — one for her and the rest in memory of dearly departed loved ones.

Over the years, the melted wax has formed a towering structure at her grave at the cemetery inside St Francis Assisi Cathedral near Kacheripady. Atop this pillar of wax, he now places and lights a large candle in memory of his mother Rosakutty Alexander, who passed away in 1991.

“She was widowed at the age of 28 and had to look after five children, the youngest being just four months old. From the time I can remember, she has done several jobs to make both ends meet. To date, I’m not over her death and I don’t think I’ll ever be. For all that she has done, I guess this is my way of adoring and respecting her,” says John.

John feels a twinge of guilt during his daily visits. “I only studied till 7th grade. I never found myself a job or couldn’t be serious in life. All the while, she made sure I wasn’t lost in life.” It was his Rosakutty, who helped John open a gymnasium centre seeing his interest in bodybuilding. John ran the centre for a considerable period of time.

“She passed away at the age of 70 due to a heart attack. It was a sudden death. Though I haven’t earned much in life, my biggest treasure is her photo that I keep in my room,” he smiles with teary eyes.

For John, the cemetery is his safe haven. “I want to keep lighting the candle here as often as I can. This grave is exclusively for my mother. No one else should be laid to rest here. I’ve ensured that it’s engraved and recognised as hers alone,” John concludes.