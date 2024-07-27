Potential to influence key in candidate selection, says V D Satheesan

KOCHI: Leader of Opposition V D Satheesan has said that candidates for the local body elections should be chosen based on their potential to win and influence people rather than their proximity to party leaders. He was delivering the inaugural address at the Congress district leadership camp, ‘Mission 2025 - Navaveeryam’, in Aluva.

Satheesan criticised the Pinarayi Vijayan government for hampering the three-tier panchayat administration and adopting an anti-people approach. “UDF will adopt a professional strategy for the upcoming three-tier panchayat elections, requiring leadership readiness at the booth level. Senior leaders will be tasked with creating plans to secure victories in corporations, municipalities, and three-tier panchayats within the districts,” he said.

The district leadership camp is aimed at communicating the decisions made at the KPCC Camp Executive held in Wayanad and to prepare for the local body elections. Similar leadership camps are planned to be held at the constituency-level in the near future. DCC president Mohammed Shiyas presided over the programme.