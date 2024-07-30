Entrepreneurship index mooted to rank districts; 27 industrial parks get nod

KOCHI: Kerala is planning to introduce an entrepreneurship index at the district level. The index will be based on factors such as the number of enterprises, employment generated, and the presence of women entrepreneurs. The goal is to rank districts for investor-friendliness.

The state’s efforts to promote private entrepreneurship and encourage the establishment of industries have shown promising results, with 27 private industrial parks receiving approval from the government.

“The entrepreneurship index will aid in ascertaining how industrial-friendly each district is. It will be published in the next three months,” said Industries Minister P Rajeeve after inaugurating a conclave on continuing investments in Kochi on Monday.

In the second phase, the state government will roll out the ranking to panchayats and municipalities based on the same criteria, he said.

“We are also planning to set up a taluk investment facilitation cell to help the investors. Every month, the officials will visit the companies to collect and upload data online so that officials at the ministerial level can get to know the status of these companies. The officials at the cell will also handle complaints from the investors,” Rajeeve said.