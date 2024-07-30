Kochi corporation in dire need of health workers amid disease outbreak

KOCHI: In response to a critical shortage of health workers and a surge in disease outbreaks, including dengue, the Kochi corporation council on Monday decided to request the local self-government department (LSGD) to deploy 400 additional personnel to enhance sanitation efforts across the city on a war footing.
The move follows a directive from Mayor M Anil Kumar, who instructed the corporation health officer to optimise the deployment of approximately 700 existing contingent employees for crucial tasks like canal cleaning.
Complaints from council members revealed that some waste collection agencies are refusing to pick up bulky items such as plastic slippers, beds, and bottles. This has led to waste accumulation in various divisions. The mayor urged councillors to submit formal complaints for any refusal to collect waste, noting that such failures would be reflected in the agency’s billing. While waste management has improved in most areas, Edapally remains a concern.
In preparation for the Onam festival, the council has decided to allocate Rs 50,000 to each councillor to support local cleaning and maintenance activities.
Biomining at Brahmapuram
The council also engaged in heated debates over biomining activities at the Brahmapuram solid waste treatment plant. Opposition members criticised the Pune-based contractor Bhumi Green Energy for not meeting contractual obligations, such as constructing a new shed. They called for a review of the firm’s performance and payment terms.
The council has directed the health officer to assess bio-mining operations and explore the feasibility of establishing Compressed Biogas (CBG) and additional Black Soldier Fly (BSF) plants to convert biodegradable waste into renewable energy.
“The officials should also prepare a detailed estimate for setting up a Refuse Derived Fuel (RDF) plant, incorporating key details such as location, facilities and processing capacity,” said Anil Kumar.
Infra, devpt issues
At the meeting, Opposition councillors demanded a vigilance probe into alleged corruption in the construction of the P&T Residents Flat complex at Mundamveli. They claimed that the residents are having a harrowing time, with leaking apartments and overflowing septic tanks. The mayor suggested the allocation of funds for laying sheets over the complex as a solution to rainwater seepage, contingent on council approval.
Metro extension, street vendors
Palarivattom councillor Minimol V K raised the issue of unauthorised street vendors obstructing metro extension works between Palarivattom and Kakkanad. “The metro authorities have asked the corporation to remove all vendors from the stretch before August 1. However, no action has been taken by the civic body and the vendors have taken over the footpaths and roadsides at many places,” she said.