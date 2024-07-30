Kochi corporation in dire need of health workers amid disease outbreak

KOCHI: In response to a critical shortage of health workers and a surge in disease outbreaks, including dengue, the Kochi corporation council on Monday decided to request the local self-government department (LSGD) to deploy 400 additional personnel to enhance sanitation efforts across the city on a war footing.

The move follows a directive from Mayor M Anil Kumar, who instructed the corporation health officer to optimise the deployment of approximately 700 existing contingent employees for crucial tasks like canal cleaning.

Complaints from council members revealed that some waste collection agencies are refusing to pick up bulky items such as plastic slippers, beds, and bottles. This has led to waste accumulation in various divisions. The mayor urged councillors to submit formal complaints for any refusal to collect waste, noting that such failures would be reflected in the agency’s billing. While waste management has improved in most areas, Edapally remains a concern.

In preparation for the Onam festival, the council has decided to allocate Rs 50,000 to each councillor to support local cleaning and maintenance activities.

Biomining at Brahmapuram

The council also engaged in heated debates over biomining activities at the Brahmapuram solid waste treatment plant. Opposition members criticised the Pune-based contractor Bhumi Green Energy for not meeting contractual obligations, such as constructing a new shed. They called for a review of the firm’s performance and payment terms.

The council has directed the health officer to assess bio-mining operations and explore the feasibility of establishing Compressed Biogas (CBG) and additional Black Soldier Fly (BSF) plants to convert biodegradable waste into renewable energy.