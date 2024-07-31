Kerala HC directs MVD to collect pics of vehicles’ components for issuing fitness certificate

KOCHI: The Kerala High Court directed the motor vehicles department (MVD) to take necessary steps to ensure that transport and tourist vehicles brought for fitness certificates does not have unauthorised lights or other extra fittings.

The court also directed the MVD to collect colour photographs of the vehicles’ bodies, passenger compartments and driver cabins as part of the procedure. If these vehicles are later found with additional lights or other fittings, proceedings, including the cancellation of the fitness certificate, should be initiated against the vehicle owner, the court observed.

A division bench comprising Justices Anil K Narendran and Harisankar V Menon issued the order when a suo motu case registered in connection with the use of unauthorised lights, name boards and state emblems in vehicles came for hearing.

The Union government counsel had submitted that the Union Ministry of Home Affairs had issued an office memorandum for preventing unauthorised use of state emblems in vehicles used by persons other than the constitutional dignitaries/authorities.

Conduct of ‘balitharpanam’ in public places: HC seeks govt’s view

Kochi: The High Court has sought the view of the state government and Travancore Devaswom Board (TDB) on a plea seeking to restrain the government and TDB from regulating and interfering with the conduct of ‘balitharpanam’ and ‘Karkidaka Vavu’ rituals in public places including appointment of priests to conduct these rites on August 3. The court directed the petitioner, Bharatheeya Jyothisha Vichara Sangham, Thiruvananthapuram, to file an application to implead the State Police Chief as an additional respondent.