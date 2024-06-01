It’s ‘Soup’erb

KOCHI: A month ago, when Kerala was reeling under an oppressive summer, having a bowl of steaming soup was beyond anyone’s imagination. Now, the rhythmic pattern of raindrops, the chilly wind and the inviting cool air have created a perfect setting to relish the warmth.
A steaming bowl of soup not only satisfies our hunger but also soothes our soul. Whether it’s a spicy broth that tingles the taste buds or a creamy concoction that wraps us in a gentle hug, soups are undoubtedly the quintessential monsoon delight. With each spoonful, there are health benefits that come with this timeless comfort food. Here are a few soup recipes for the season.
Chicken ball soup
Ingredients ( Serves 2)
Minced chicken: 100g
Finely minced green
chillies : 2
Finely minced curry
leaves : 6
Grated cheese: 25g
Salt to taste
Chicken bones (neck, rib cage etc): 500g
Vegetable oil: 1 tbsp
Sugar: 1 tsp
Onions chopped: 100g
Celery stalk: 6-inch piece
Tomatoes: 100g
Carrot: 75g
Garlic : 3 cloves
Fresh cream: 1 tbsp
Method
Heat oil, add sugar and wait till it turns dark brown. Immediately add the chicken bones and keep stirring till all of them are well browned. Then add onions, celery, tomatoes, carrot and garlic. Pressure cook for 10 minutes with 750 ml water till carrots are soft. Strain out the liquid. Reduce the liquid till you have approx 500 ml left. Mix the chicken with chillies, curry leaves, cheese and salt. Form into marble-sized balls with wet palms. Bring the soup to a rolling boil and drop in the balls. Cover the lid and cook for 5 minutes. Serve the soup drizzled with cream.
Corn & coriander soup
Ingredients ( Serves 2)
Frozen corn: 200g
Onion, chopped: 50 g
Potato, chopped: 50g
Garlic, chopped: 2 cloves
Peppercorns, crushed: 6
Water/ veg / chicken stock: 750ml
Salt to taste
Whole coriander seeds: 1 tsp
Coriander leaves: 4tbsp/half a handful
Coconut oil: 3 tbsp
Method
Heat 1 tbsp coconut oil, add the garlic and when it turns light brown, add the onions and saute till it is translucent. Add potato, corn, pepper and stock. Cover and cook till corn is soft and potatoes are mushy (liquid should reduce by 1/3rd). Cool till lukewarm and grind in a mixie till smooth. Do not strain. Add salt to taste Heat the remaining oil and fry the coriander seeds till brown and crisp. Keep aside. Fry the coriander leaves in the same oil till crisp; then pour over the soup and sprinkle fried coriander seeds on top.
Oxtail soup
Ingredients
Oxtail: 1 cut into
pieces, washed and drained
Pepper
Ginger
Fennel
Shallots
Method
Heat oil in a wide vessel, put in the oxtail pieces and brown well. Add about 5 times the volume of water along with crushed pepper, crushed ginger, fennel, and shallots. Cook over a slow fire overnight (8 hours) Add salt to taste. Heat oil, add finely sliced shallots, fry till brown; pour over the soup. During monsoon, the soup is served with puttu, instead of kadala. It is believed to have good immunity-building properties.
Baked cauliflower soup
Ingredients
Cauliflower: 300gm
Onion : 1 medium
Garlic :1 bulb
Olive oil : 2 tbsp
Salt : as needed
Pepper powder : 1 tsp
Rosemary :3 -4 strands
Method
Preheat your oven to 425 degrees Fahrenheit and place the sliced cauliflower florets onto a baking sheet. Drizzle olive oil, along with salt and pepper. Mix thoroughly with your hands to make sure all the florets absorb the flavours. Add a few strands of rosemary too. Now, prep the onions. Slice the onions in half, rub oil on the cut side, and place them flat down on the baking sheet alongside the cauliflowers. Roast the cauliflower and onions. Place the baking sheet into the oven for about 20 - 25 minutes, or until the edges of the cauliflower become a nice golden brown. Transfer the ingredients to a blender. Add the cauliflower, onions, garlic and vegetable broth. Make sure to remove the outer skin of the onions and garlic cloves. Blend on high for one minute. If you find that the soup is too thick, you can add more vegetable broth or water. Garnish the soup with leftover roasted florets, toasted almond slices, fresh rosemary and serve!
Kozhi rasam
Ingredients
Chicken(with bone ): 500 gram
Water : 3 ltr
Salt to taste
Peppercorns: 20 gram
Whole coriander: 15 gram
Whole red chilli: 10 gram
Garlic: 20 gram
Sliced Tomatoes: 50 gram
Chopped coriander: 10 gram
Asafotida powder: 3 gram
Cumin seeds: 5 gram
Curry leaves: 2 sprigs
Turmeric powder: 4 gram
Tamarind water: 15 ml
METHOD
Crush the garlic, cumin, black pepper and red chilli together. Keep it aside. Boil the ingredients except chopped coriander and tamarind pulp with the prepared masala. Allow to boil for 30 minutes in slow heat. Strain the broth after 30 minutes. Finish with tamarind pulp, boiled chicken pieces and chopped coriander.
Creamy Mushroom Potato Soup
INGREDIENTS
Sliced button mushrooms: 200 gram
Olive oil: 80 ml
Chopped parsley: 6 gram
Potato cubes : 100 gram
White pepper powder: 5 gram
Salt to taste
Chopped garlic : 5 gram
Chopped onion: 10 gram
Fresh cream: 100 ml
Thyme: 2 gram
Lemon juice : 10 ml
METHOD
Heat oil in a pan. Add chopped garlic and onion. Cook until transluscent and add the small potato cubes, thyme, salt and sliced mushrooms. Cook for a few minutes and add water. Once the potatoes get cooked well, add the fresh cream and reduce the flame. Cook for 2 minutes and finish with lemon juice, white pepper and chopped parsley.
Mutton Soup
Ingredients
Pressure Cooker Mutton Broth
Mutton bones - 1/2 kg
Water - 1 ltr
Crushed ginger - 1 inch
Garlic - 5 to 6
Big onion diced - 1
Blistered curry leaves - 1 sprig
Pepper and salt to taste
Method
Pressure cook the broth ingredients. Once the flavours are melded together, strain. Take the broth aside and use it as needed.
Ingredients
Chopped Shallots/ Button onions - 1 cup
Butter - 3 tbsp
Cornflour - 1bsp in 1/2 cup milk
Salt and pepper - to taste
Method
Sauté chopped shallots in butter and then mix the cornflour in cold milk and add to the shallot mixture. Add the broth and thicken as required. Garnish with caramelised onions and croutons and serve.
Roasted Bell Pepper Soup
Ingredients
Red bell pepper: 1 large diced
Medium tomatoes : 2 (diced)
Small onion :1 (diced)
Garlic minced: 2 tbsp
Method
In 1tbsp olive oil, saute the garlic, onion with crushed pepper and pink salt. Add the diced tomatoes, bell pepper and a sprinkle of spring onions and celery. Add 1/2 cup homemade almond milk and 1/2 cup homemade vegetable stock. Let it simmer for 2 mins. Cool and blitz. Add spring onion, celery as garnish. Also, croutons if you want an added crunch.
Did you know?
The word soup derives from the Latin word ‘suppa.’
Many evidence suggests that soup was discovered in 20000 BC at Xianrendong Cave in Jiangxi Province in China. Based on archaeological evidence, pottery found here had marks that suggest its users could have made something like a hot soup.
The Roman Empire had a certain impact on the history of soup. They introduced the recipe of Gazpacha, a cold soup to Southern Spain.
Medieval Europe still continues the tradition of pouring soups over toasted bread.
Up until the 14th century, people had soup by lifting the bowl to one’s mouth. However, European fashion at the time came with ruffs around the neck made it difficult to have soup as usual. That’s when the soup spoon came into the picture
Interestingly, the concept of a restaurant is also related to soup. In the 16th century, street vendors in Paris used to sell a liquid paste called restauratiffs to the common people. After a while, the places that sold the dish came to be known as restaurants.