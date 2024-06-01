It’s ‘Soup’erb

Creamy Mushroom Potato Soup

INGREDIENTS

Sliced button mushrooms: 200 gram

Olive oil: 80 ml

Chopped parsley: 6 gram

Potato cubes : 100 gram

White pepper powder: 5 gram

Salt to taste

Chopped garlic : 5 gram

Chopped onion: 10 gram

Fresh cream: 100 ml

Thyme: 2 gram

Lemon juice : 10 ml

METHOD

Heat oil in a pan. Add chopped garlic and onion. Cook until transluscent and add the small potato cubes, thyme, salt and sliced mushrooms. Cook for a few minutes and add water. Once the potatoes get cooked well, add the fresh cream and reduce the flame. Cook for 2 minutes and finish with lemon juice, white pepper and chopped parsley.

Mutton Soup

Ingredients

Pressure Cooker Mutton Broth

Mutton bones - 1/2 kg

Water - 1 ltr

Crushed ginger - 1 inch

Garlic - 5 to 6

Big onion diced - 1

Blistered curry leaves - 1 sprig

Pepper and salt to taste

Method

Pressure cook the broth ingredients. Once the flavours are melded together, strain. Take the broth aside and use it as needed.

Ingredients

Chopped Shallots/ Button onions - 1 cup

Butter - 3 tbsp

Cornflour - 1bsp in 1/2 cup milk

Salt and pepper - to taste

Method

Sauté chopped shallots in butter and then mix the cornflour in cold milk and add to the shallot mixture. Add the broth and thicken as required. Garnish with caramelised onions and croutons and serve.

Roasted Bell Pepper Soup

Ingredients

Red bell pepper: 1 large diced

Medium tomatoes : 2 (diced)

Small onion :1 (diced)

Garlic minced: 2 tbsp

Method

In 1tbsp olive oil, saute the garlic, onion with crushed pepper and pink salt. Add the diced tomatoes, bell pepper and a sprinkle of spring onions and celery. Add 1/2 cup homemade almond milk and 1/2 cup homemade vegetable stock. Let it simmer for 2 mins. Cool and blitz. Add spring onion, celery as garnish. Also, croutons if you want an added crunch.

Did you know?

The word soup derives from the Latin word ‘suppa.’

Many evidence suggests that soup was discovered in 20000 BC at Xianrendong Cave in Jiangxi Province in China. Based on archaeological evidence, pottery found here had marks that suggest its users could have made something like a hot soup.

The Roman Empire had a certain impact on the history of soup. They introduced the recipe of Gazpacha, a cold soup to Southern Spain.

Medieval Europe still continues the tradition of pouring soups over toasted bread.

Up until the 14th century, people had soup by lifting the bowl to one’s mouth. However, European fashion at the time came with ruffs around the neck made it difficult to have soup as usual. That’s when the soup spoon came into the picture

Interestingly, the concept of a restaurant is also related to soup. In the 16th century, street vendors in Paris used to sell a liquid paste called restauratiffs to the common people. After a while, the places that sold the dish came to be known as restaurants.