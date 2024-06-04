All smiles from Kerala's pravesanolsavam

KOCHI: Time for all play and no study is over for students with the schools in the state reopening to vibrant smiles, bright colours of uniforms, school paraphernalia, and welcoming teachers.

Ernakulam was the epicentre of Pravesanolsavam, the grand reopening ceremony, with Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan inaugurating the event at Government Higher Secondary School in Elamakkara.

He was joined by ministers V Sivankutty (General Education), P Rajeev (Law and Industries), and MP Hibi Eden. They welcomed a bunch of tiny tots joining Class I. Over 2.5 lakh children began their academic journey in the state on Monday, while around 12 lakh students are now in high school and 3.8 lakh in Plus Two.

This year, a revised curriculum has been implemented for classes 1, 3, 5, 7 and 9. It will be expanded to the other classes next year. With that, school is in session and promises yet another happening year!