Even with limited resources, we can create art says Aishwarya Thankachan

And did working on a large-scale project boost your confidence to enter independent filmmaking?

I always dreamt of working in the cinema industry. But I had no connections or idea of how to navigate the world of filmmaking, like building a crew, securing funding, etc. While working on ‘Malaikottai Vaaliban,’ I met several assistant directors of my age. One day, I shared my short film idea with cinematographer and assistant director Bharat R Sekhar. Despite the project’s substantial budget requirements, we were determined to bring it to life.

Our search for producers led us to director Lijo, who advised us that the original concept was beyond our limited resources. Instead, he suggested creating a film rooted in our village’s culture and earthy themes. Also, another short film opportunity came my way through Bharat R Sekhar. During our work, we met an intriguing elderly woman emerging from the water, reminiscent of Mohan Lal in the movie ‘Narasimham.’ Inspired by her, we decided to make a story about this character. We only had just one week to complete because of other commitments. However, I wrote the script in a single day, and our project took shape.

Can you share any interesting experiences you had during shooting?

Convincing Rathnamma turned out to be surprisingly easy (laughs). In the initial meeting, she approached us asking for Rs 100 to buy beedi. However, when we told her that we would pay her Rs 1,000 per day for her role, her face lit up with joy. Despite her lack of professional experience, she eagerly accepted the offer without fully understanding what it was. During our first shot, with a crew behind the camera and curious onlookers nearby, as I called ‘action,’ Rathnamma who stood alone in front of the camera fainted. It’s an unforgettable memory.

Another interesting moment occurred during an important scene. There is a moment in the movie when the audience realises that her son has passed away. When we were shooting unexpectedly her pet dog entered the frame, and a powerful gust of wind swept through. It was as if her son’s soul had materialised, perfectly portrayed by nature itself. In that way, nature helped us in many situations.

How is the title ‘Chimera’ connected to the content or the message of the film?

Searching for the perfect name was a task. Our story revolves around an elderly woman who is in a lucid dream. In the story, her son has passed away, but she constructs an alternate reality where he is still alive. Despite knowing the truth, she refuses to accept her son’s death and creates a protective shell within herself. To capture the essence of this dreamlike state, we have chosen the Latin word ‘Chimera’ which means illusion or delusion.