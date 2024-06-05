Huge victory for Hibi Eden in LS polls

KOCHI: Sitting MP Hibi Eden retained Ernakulam seat by a margin of 2.4 lakh votes defeating LDF candidate K J Shine. Despite a subdued campaign, Hibi got a whopping of 4,82,317 votes (which includes 4,78,989 EVM votes and 3328 postal votes). In 2019, Hibi had defeated P Rajeeve of the CPM by a margin of 1.69 lakh votes.

Right from the first round, Hibi maintained a clear margin and gradually raised his majority thereafter. Hibi maintained clear lead in all assembly constituencies like Kochi, Ernakulam, Thrikkakara, Paravur, Vypeen, Thrippunithura, and Kalamassery garnering 52.97% of polled votes.

LDF’s K J Shine got 2,31,932 votes (25.47% of polled votes). NDA candidate K S Radhakrishnan got 1,44,500 votes (15.87% of polled votes). Advocate Antony Jude, the candidate of Twenty20, bagged 39,809 votes, 4.37% of the total votes polled.

Meanwhile, K J Shine congratulated Hibi Eden for his victory.