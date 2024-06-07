Retired prof’s Operation Snow White reaps big wins for organic farming

KOCHI: Retirement often means slowing down, but for 67-year-old Remesan T K, it marked the beginning of a new chapter. Trading his chalk and blackboard for seeds and soil, this former professor of zoology and fishery sciences at Natika SN College embarked on a mission to revolutionise farming in Kerala.

Today, Remesan’s two-acre farm in Vadakekkara and Chendamangalam panchayat, Paravoor, stands as a testament to the power of organic agriculture, showcasing exotic crops like butternut squash, and employing innovative pest control techniques that prioritise sustainability.

Remesan has always been passionate about farming but became fully engaged in 2012 after his retirement. Initially relying on traditional farming methods with locally sourced seeds, his scientific background soon inspired him to integrate advanced techniques such as drip irrigation with mulching and fertigation.

Dedicated to organic practices, he only uses natural fertilisers like cow dung, chicken droppings, earthworm compost, etc. “My approach to agriculture is strictly organic; I use organic pesticides and fertilisers, avoiding chemicals entirely,” he explains.

One of Remesan’s significant achievements is the successful cultivation of butternut squash, a crop not commonly found in Kerala.

However, it was the cultivation of the indigenous snow-white cucumbers that led him to gain recognition among the locals and beyond. Yielding an impressive 10,000 kilos annually, these cucumbers became the cornerstone of a new venture during Covid.

To stay active during the lockdown, Remesan and ten of his retired friends formed the Snow White Agriculture Group. This initiative provided them with a meaningful way to spend their time and allowed them to contribute to the local food supply during a challenging period.

Remesan’s farming success is not just a solo endeavour; it is sustained by significant community collaboration. The Snow White Agriculture Group works closely with the women of Kudumbasree, who offer helping hands in the field for an additional source of income.