Water contamination at Kerala office leaves cops high and dry

KOCHI: On Tuesday, when the entire district as well as the state was glued to screens watching the Lok Sabha elections unfold, officers at the Kochi City Police Commissioner’s Office were grappling with severe health issues.

Reason: Contamination of the office’s water tank at Revenue Tower near Marine Drive.

The contaminated water hit officers hard, with many of them suffering from health issues such as vomiting, stomach ache, nausea and sudden fever. Following this, they switched to packaged drinking water. The water samples from the tank were sent for tests.

The results revealed the presence of the klebsiella pneumoniae bacteria (Klebsiella SPP), which causes a wide range of illnesses, including pneumonia, bloodstream infections, meningitis, and urinary tract infections, sources told TNIE.

“The test by the Regional Public Health Laboratory, Ernakulam, indicated that the pH value of the collected water was 6.4 (normal water is between 6.5 and 8.5), and the water did not exhibit turbidity or odour,” said a source, adding that the unexpected health issues hit work schedules, affecting the functioning of the squad.

When contacted, Kochi City Police Commissioner S Syamsundar said upon getting the test results, the water tank was gently cleaned using chlorine, and new samples sent for another test on Wednesday. “We are awaiting the result,” he said.