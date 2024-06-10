Death anniversary of ‘Samooh’ founder held

KOCHI: Writer and popular science advocate Prabir Purkayastha virtually inaugurated an event to commemorate the first death anniversary of telecom engineer and founder of the ‘Samooh’ society, Joseph Thomas, held at the Media Hall of the GCDA Stadium in Kaloor on Sunday.

Thomas was known for his contributions and advocacy in the field of free software and the people’s planning movement.

At the event, Purkayastha emphasised the importance of hardware freedom along with software freedom, as argued by Thomas, highlighting its increased relevance today. He called for extending the efforts towards knowledge freedom beyond the software domain to other fields as well.

Purkayastha pointed out that initiatives like OpenAI are primarily serving the interests of a few monopolistic entities. He warned that artificial intelligence could be used to generate misleading content for vested interests, stressing the need for vigilance and the expansion of efforts towards independent AI systems.

CITU national secretaries K Chandran Pillai and A R Sindhu discussed ‘Employment-Youth Movement as a Catalyst for Social Change’ at the event.