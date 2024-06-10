Tearful adieu to Bineesh and family

KOCHI: Friends, relatives, and residents of almost the entire Parakkulam on Sunday gave a tearful adieu to Bineesh Kurian and his family who died in a fire in their bedroom in the early hours of Saturday.

Wellwishers gathered at Bineesh’s house in Parakkulam, near Angamaly, for a final glimpse of the four-member family. A large number of priests from the Jacobite Church too were present to offer prayers to the departed.

The funeral services of Bineesh, his wife Anumol and their children Jowana and Jeswin were held at their ancestral house, where they resided.

It was a poignant moment when the cloth-wrapped bodies were placed on the verandah for final respects, with those looking on left inconsolable. Students and teachers of St Patrick’s School, Manjapra, where Jowana and Jeswin studied, and the employees of MAGJ Hospital Nursing College, Mookkannur, where Anumol served as an associate professor, were among those present.

The bodies were then moved to the St Mary’s Jacobite Syrian Soonoro Cathedral, Angamaly. The distraught face of Bineesh’s mother, Chinnamma, left an indelible sadness in the hearts of the mourners.