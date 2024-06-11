Fish kill: Kerala HC constitutes expert panel, orders visit

KOCHI: The Kerala High Court on Monday constituted an expert committee comprising officers from the state and central pollution control boards and instructed them to visit the area along the Periyar river where fish were found dead, and provide recommendations to prevent future pollution and fish mortality.

The court issued the order in response to a series of petitions seeking its intervention in addressing the pollution of the Periyar river.

The counsel for Green Action Force, A X Varghese, highlighted that incidents of fish kill occurred numerous times in the past, with no action taken by the Pollution Control Board to mitigate them.

He also pointed out that many industries situated along the banks of the Periyar river lack proper effluent treatment plants.

Additionally, Kuriakose Varghese, counsel for K S R Menon, emphasised that the pollution of the river has persisted for several years.

He contended that the board was attempting to shift responsibility for the fish mortality to the irrigation department.