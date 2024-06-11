'The Soldier of Wellington': Intense romance, chilling crime, and thrilling investigation

KOCHI: In The Soldier of Wellington, author Arjun Mohan, tells a tale of love, made complex by borders, wars and crimes. He captures the readers by blending everything almost seamlessly.

The story unfolds with a chance encounter between Anand, a Malayali lawyer, and Preeti Kaur, a Punjabi soldier. Despite the stark differences —language, profession, and cultural backgrounds — they are bound by an intense love that overcomes all obstacles.

The Soldier of Wellington then transitions from a personal love story to the broader themes of national unity, the border disputes through an intriguing blend of espionage, the politics of two nations, and patriotic fervour.

In an interview with TNIE, Arjun explains the inspiration behind his characters, particularly the women. “I have had a lot of strong women who guided me in my life, and that’s how my characters, like Judge Paloma, came to be — strong, brave, and fearless,” he says. The novel’s protagonist, Preeti, too is a testament to this, embodying a fair mix of beauty, grit, passion and determination.

Drawing from his own experiences as a lawyer, Arjun has infused authenticity into his male characters. “As a lawyer myself, I was able to easily craft the male character who is also a lawyer,” he says.