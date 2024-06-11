'The Soldier of Wellington': Intense romance, chilling crime, and thrilling investigation

KOCHI: In The Soldier of Wellington, author Arjun Mohan, tells a tale of love, made complex by borders, wars and crimes. He captures the readers by blending everything almost seamlessly.
The story unfolds with a chance encounter between Anand, a Malayali lawyer, and Preeti Kaur, a Punjabi soldier. Despite the stark differences —language, profession, and cultural backgrounds — they are bound by an intense love that overcomes all obstacles.
The Soldier of Wellington then transitions from a personal love story to the broader themes of national unity, the border disputes through an intriguing blend of espionage, the politics of two nations, and patriotic fervour.
In an interview with TNIE, Arjun explains the inspiration behind his characters, particularly the women. “I have had a lot of strong women who guided me in my life, and that’s how my characters, like Judge Paloma, came to be — strong, brave, and fearless,” he says. The novel’s protagonist, Preeti, too is a testament to this, embodying a fair mix of beauty, grit, passion and determination.
Drawing from his own experiences as a lawyer, Arjun has infused authenticity into his male characters. “As a lawyer myself, I was able to easily craft the male character who is also a lawyer,” he says.
The book’s intricate plot, combining the tenderness of love with the intensity of a thriller and the excitement of a crime investigation, doesn’t fail to keep readers on the edge. Though the novel takes off in a languorous style, slowly, it picks up steam through deft interplay of surprising twists and turns, as it navigates the realms of duty, honour and ethics.
Arjun, born and brought up in Thiruvananthapuram and now settled in the UAE, is not just an author but the CEO of a company too. The novel is dedicated to his grandfather K Balakrishnan Nair, whom he says, ‘opened his eyes to the beauty of English literature.’
Finding stories, Arjun says, is not that hard, Arjun laughs. “Thankfully, stories always came to me from daily conversations and life.” And his creative process, he says, is largely unhampered by the corporate responsibilities. He has already finished a major chunk of his second book, this time a family drama. His aspirations don’t end there. Arjun now hopes to adapt the novel, The Soldier of Wellington, into a web series.