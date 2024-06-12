Rapid progress in execution of work under AMRUT project: Kochi Mayor

KOCHI : Mayor M Anilkumar on Tuesday reviewed the progress of the Atal Mission for Rejuvenation and Urban Transformation (AMRUT) projects. After reviewing the progress of the projects, he said that significant advancements have been made in their implementation. “Out of 6,000 families who applied for drinking water connections, 4,354 were selected for free connections. The connections will be given at the earliest,” said the mayor.

“Efforts are on to provide free connections in all areas of the corporation. A project has been approved to lay new water supply lines to the recently completed flats in Thuruth, Fort Kochi, and to the Fort Kochi Hospital,” he said.

It was decided to replace the frequently bursting water supply pipes in Division 36 at Kunnumpuram. Under the AMRUT project, an investment of Rs 4.6 crore has been made to install two high-power pumps at the Pazhoor pump house, which significantly alleviated the drinking water supply crisis this summer.

He further said that despite floating multiple tenders, no contractor has undertaken the work on laying pipeline to bring water to the newly constructed 40 lakh-litre overhead tank in Kaloor. The Kerala Water Authority has been instructed to take immediate action to start the work. It was also decided that a detailed map of Kochi’s pipelines should be prepared.

The Rs 185-crore project, which includes a 5 MLD STP and a 40-km distribution network to be established at Elamkulam, has been approved by the corporation council and it has received administrative sanction from the AMRUT high-level committee.

“Although KWA had started tender procedures for launching the work on distribution network, all tenders have currently been halted. The Water Authority informed that the 5 MLD STP sanctioned under AMRUT and the STP envisaged by KMRL would be combined into a single STP. However, Kochi Corporation has not been informed of any details regarding this. Therefore, the construction of the sanctioned 5 MLD STP should commence immediately,” said Anilkumar.