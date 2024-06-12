Survey for ‘Skill Hub’ project begins in Kalamassery assembly constituency

KOCHI : A survey as part of the ‘Skill Hub’ project implemented by Industries Minister P Rajeeve in Kalamassery assembly constituency has begun. The project’s goal is to provide modern skills and ensure appropriate employment opportunities for the youth, women, and homemakers in the constituency.

“Support will be provided to those interested in entrepreneurship. Modern facilities will be established for skill training to ensure job availability in leading companies both within the country and abroad,” said Rajeeve.

In the first phase of the project, a house-to-house survey has been planned to collect employment and skill data from two lakh individuals in the constituency. The survey will be conducted from June 29 to July 8. Information will be collected from households in six local bodies. A team of 300 students from various universities and colleges will lead the survey. The survey will gather details on employment, necessary skill training for job acquisition, and other related information.