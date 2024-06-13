How Police nabbed ‘the dracula’ who roamed Kochi’s bylanes

KOCHI: It’s usually habitual offenders who get monikers in police registers. Usually, these are given on account of some characteristics or routines of the criminal, or where they hail from. If that’s the case, it’s only natural to wonder how Kandolikkudy Suresh, who hails from Kunnathunadu, got the name ‘Dracula Suresh’?
First things first. He is no Dracula. Officers at the Aluva East Police tell TNIE that Suresh got this moniker for carrying out burglaries in the cover of darkness.
“He is an expert at burglary. Also, after each ‘operation’, he gets away in a jiffy, like in the snap of a finger,” says a senior police officer.
That’s not all. An accused in over 25 theft and drug cases, Suresh was embroiled in a brawl near Marine Drive, Kochi, once which eventually saw him slash the neck of his opponent after rounds of heated verbal exchanges. The victim, Aneesh, who hails from Edathala, required 14 stitches from the nearby Ernakulam General Hospital.
It’s also likely that his moniker stems from this incident. Another case was registered against Dracula Suresh then — for culpable homicide and criminal intimidation.
“He has charges at several police stations in Ernakulam, including Aluva, Kunnathunad, Muvattupuzha, Hill Palace, Puthencruz, Perumbavoor and Ernakulam Central,” the officer adds.