Wizard of wee wonders

KOCHI: Art always begins with a spark — a touch of creativity. What follows is many stages of trial and error, endless tweaks, and a great deal of dedication. Finally, it all comes together, and perseverance pays back, into a masterpiece.

It’s no secret that this process demands serious patience and a keen eye for detail, as every piece goes through countless revisions to form that shape, that point where perfection seems achievable. Now, when the medium is something as fragile as chalk, things get even trickier. It requires pinpoint precision and the skills of a magician.

Thiruvananthapuram resident Abhiram Suresh is one of them, a chalk-sculpting wizard who transforms ordinary classroom chalk into stunning works of art. With finesse and flair, he gives life to these fragile sticks.

It all started when Abhiram was in Class VII. Students were playing around, throwing chalk during a free period. And one stray piece accidentally landed on his desk. A bored Abhiram started chiselling it down using the compass in his trigonometry box into a heart. An artist was born that day.

“My family has an artistic background. My mother, in particular, has always been very interested in it. She was the one who pushed my limits and helped shape me into the artist I am today. When I first showed her my chalk sculpture, she immediately encouraged me to pursue and develop my skills using every method available. My uncle, a soap sculptor, also inspired me greatly. He always urged me to use creativity to achieve the impossible, create something unique, and explore different mediums,” the 21-year-old says.