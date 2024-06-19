A voice of the voiceless

KOCHI: When award-winning radio producer P Balanarayenan (Balan) called time on his illustrious 34-year career with All India Radio (AIR) last month, perhaps the loudest applause came from an Elanji tree swaying jubilantly in the cool monsoon wind on the premises of AIR’s Kakkanad office.

Twenty years ago, when ‘development’ came knocking and threatened to blow away this tree, Balan got in the way. No warnings of punishment could sway the Kannur man, who, with his radio programmes, had by then become the ‘voice’ of the need to preserve our environment. Eventually, the authorities shelved their proposal for a new car parking space and let the tree remain. And it does even today, as a reminder of the profound impact individual actions can have in society.

One rainy evening, Balan opens up about his life, career, and more.

The beginnings

Much of Balan’s inclinations for creativity stems from his childhood in a small village in Kannur, where evening hours are spent writing and reading at vayanashalas. Later, these interests found political agency on the anvil of campus life at Brennen College, Thalassery.

“Kannur, as you know, is a vortex of political activity. During my time here, Thalassery witnessed the most politically motivated killings,” recalls Balan. Though he, too, played a small role in politics then, Balan found the nature of it quite distasteful. “I knew politics could take other forms too. I soon found my creed in art and film clubs,” Balan says.

These were later honed during his time at Sree Kerala Varma College in Thrissur, where he pursued literature. “The campus offered much in the realm of arts. The Navachitra Film Society holds a dear place in my heart,” says Balan.

It was also here that the idea of joining the radio was first sown in Balan. “Seeing my enthusiasm for arts, my professors suggested I apply to AIR. I, too, felt that it was naturally aligned with my aspirations.”