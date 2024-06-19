Red and resplendent, Mariyamma descends

KOCHI: On a Friday morning in the middle of June, one of the auspicious days of goddess Mariyamma, the Adiya community began their yearly ritual — ‘Naduneekal’ or ‘Naduzhiyal’.
From the Thirunelly temple in Wayanad, after the afternoon prayers were finished, the men begin their journey on foot, carrying an idol made of banana stems and covered in red.
“The Adiya tribe performs the ritual. They start the ritual after the conclusion of the Vaishakha festival at the Mahadeva temple at Kottiyoor in Kannur,” says Santosh Kumar, a social activist in Thirunelly.
The men, dressed as women by wearing red cloth and anklets paying heed to ‘Mariyamma’, the goddess Kali, walk chanting her hymns. They carry around the idols and water mixed with turmeric and ‘chunnambu’. People receive them into their homes as they are seen as Mariyamma’s representatives.
“It began as a way to please ‘Mariyamma’, asking her help during heavy rains to keep them safe from smallpox and malaria,” Santhosh says. They spray turmeric and quicklime around the houses to protect them from these diseases. The families gift the tribesmen rice, grains and hens.
The ritual, after visiting homes for four days, ends after the idols are disposed of in the river Kalindi, a tributary of Kabani.