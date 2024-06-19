Red and resplendent, Mariyamma descends

KOCHI: On a Friday morning in the middle of June, one of the auspicious days of goddess Mariyamma, the Adiya community began their yearly ritual — ‘Naduneekal’ or ‘Naduzhiyal’.

From the Thirunelly temple in Wayanad, after the afternoon prayers were finished, the men begin their journey on foot, carrying an idol made of banana stems and covered in red.

“The Adiya tribe performs the ritual. They start the ritual after the conclusion of the Vaishakha festival at the Mahadeva temple at Kottiyoor in Kannur,” says Santosh Kumar, a social activist in Thirunelly.