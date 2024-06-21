Oral history workshop at Kerala Museum

KOCHI: Kerala Museum is organising an oral history workshop for history enthusiasts. The three-day online programme, which commences on June 25, will feature sessions by prominent figures and subjects that range from an introduction to the world of oral history, how everyday objects reveal the nuanced historical insights connected with Partition, and the rich maritime heritage of Bengal.

June 25: What is oral history

Dive into the world of oral history with Surajit Sarkar, associate professor at Ambedkar University Delhi. Learn how subjective and personal narratives can preserve untold stories and perspectives for future generations.

June 26: Partition memories

Discover the poignant memories of the Partition of India with Aanchal Malhotra, co-founder of the Museum of Material Memory. Explore how everyday objects like books and jewellery reveal deep emotions and nuanced historical insights.

June 27: Boats of Bengal

Delve into the rich maritime heritage of Bengal with Swarup Bhattacharya, a leading researcher in Bengal maritime culture. Learn about the traditional boat-making practices and the social customs tied to these vessels.

All sessions are via Zoom and begins at 6pm. To register, contact: 8129051881