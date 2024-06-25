Kochi better placed to deal with climate change, says Mayor M Anilkumar

KOCHI: Compared to other cities, Kochi is relatively better positioned to deal with disasters resulting from climate change, Mayor M Anilkumar said citing discussions with mayors from oceanic countries at the World Congress of Local Governments held in São Paulo, Brazil, last week.

“The discussion highlighted the severe rain in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, which caused significant loss of life and infrastructure damage. Similarly, the Philippines experiences recurring severe weather events annually, and both America and the Philippines face frequent cyclones. Several regions in Europe also share these challenges,” the mayor said in a statement on Monday.

The mayors presented four main proposals to the International Red Cross: Enhance existing early warning systems, establish effective systems for prompt disaster response, develop specialised training programmes for volunteer systems, and secure necessary financial support.

The second meeting he attended at the World Congress was with the United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP), which focused on the development of the Perandoor canal. UNEP has allocated `43 lakh for the rejuvenation of the Thevara-Perandoor canal.