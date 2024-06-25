Passenger booked for hoax bomb threat to Cochin-London Air India flight

KOCHI: A passenger was detained by the Nedumbassery police on Tuesday for hoax bomb threat to Air India's Cochin-London flight.

In the wee hours of Tuesday, a bomb threat was received by the Air India call centre in Mumbai for flight AI 149, scheduled to fly from Kochi airport to London Gatwick. Air India officials in Cochin International Airport Limited (CIAL) were alerted about the same at 1:22 am.

The airport followed the protocols, and a Bomb Threat Assessment Committee (BTAC) was immediately convened at CIAL. Investigations revealed that the caller responsible for the threat was a passenger scheduled to board the same flight.

The police official investigating the case said, "The passenger identified as Suhaib (29), a native of Kondotty Malappuram, made a hoax bomb threat as the airlines refused to provide him with a ticket for another day as his child was suffering from food poisoning."