Theatres in Kerala struggle to keep the curtains up

KOCHI: Theatres were once the pulsating heartbeats of cultural life, drawing crowds in droves. However, today, these institutions are struggling to find their footing amidst modern challenges.

Despite a heightened public appreciation of arts, skyrocketing production costs, restrictive performance regulations, and a lack of insurance coverage have made it difficult for drama troupes to reclaim their audience.

“There are countless theatre groups producing remarkable plays, but performance venues are woefully inadequate,” laments Chandradasan, an acclaimed theatre director and founder of the Kochi-based Lokadharmi Theatre. “The absence of a box-office culture means visibility is frustratingly low.”

As a champion of experimental theatre, Chandradasan also highlighted the severe shortage of technologically equipped theatres — a resource that is plentiful in the villages of Kolkata but sorely lacking in Kerala.

Chandradasan notes the efforts made post-Covid lockdown, where the Kerala Sangeetha Nataka Akademi provided Rs 2 lakh and two venues for community theatres under a state government initiative. While this aid helped launch new productions, it barely scratched the surface of covering the overall expenses. The situation was further aggravated by a reduction in national festivals, a consequence of funding cuts from the Union Ministry of Culture.

M Sandhya Rajendran, a revered theatre artist and administrator of the illustrious Kalidasa Kalakendram in Kollam, painted a stark picture of the industry’s woes.

“The crises we face intensified during the 2018 floods and the ensuing Covid lockdown. Nearly three years of pandemic-induced dormancy plunged theatre groups into severe financial distress,” she explains.