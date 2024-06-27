The disappearance of Pop Star Florence bicycle

KOCHI: On the morning of June 21, Avanthika C J woke to the distressing news that her bicycle had been stolen. But this wasn’t just any bicycle, but a special gift from Education Minister V Sivankutty, who had replaced her previous bike, also stolen, just a few months prior.

Yes, you read that right. After her bicycle was stolen on April 28, the determined 15-year-old emailed the minister, detailing her plight. Moved by her story, Sivankutty reached Kochi on June 2 to present her with a new Pop Star Florence bike. He even instructed the police to hasten their search for the thief.

But as fate would have it, her new bicycle was also stolen, sparking a rapid community response to catch the thief within 24 hours. Here’s how it unfolded.

“First, we gathered CCTV footage from all the houses nearby. On it, we saw a person donning a raincoat ride away with Avanthika’s bicycle at around 4.30am,” says her father, Gireesh Madavan.

A short while ago in the same video, the man was seen riding another cycle, likely his own. Armed with this information, Gireesh approached the Palarivattom police station.

Unlike the previous occasion, when the thief wasn’t found, this time it was a matter of pride for the police officials since the new bicycle was a gift from the minister.

“We examined the CCTV footage and confirmed that it was a different person who stole the new bicycle,” says a police officer at Palarivattom station. While the first theft was by a migrant worker, this time it was a local. “We sent the visuals to other police stations and started a search,” the officer adds.