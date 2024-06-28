Malayali engineering graduates develop new tech for surgical planning

KOCHI: With proper guidance, support and determination, anyone can be innovative. This was proven true once again when a team of Malayali engineering graduates developed a software system to revolutionise medical diagnostics and surgeries.

Over the past year, the team from Barton Hill College in Thiruvananthapuram have been tirelessly working to develop a 3D imaging software to enhance the accuracy and efficiency of medical care.

“The idea struck us when Sree Chitra Thirunal Institute for Medical Sciences and Technology approached our college for collaborations. We knew that our team, hailing from the electronics and communication department, had much to contribute here. So we did, by way of our final project. We connected with professor Kesavadas to understand the inadequacies and develop a solution,” says Aloysius Bejoy, a final-year BTech student at the college and the team lead.

The technology works by converting CT scan files into 3D images, which can then be projected onto a white screen or other surfaces using 3D glasses. This allows for detailed visualisation of various organs, enabling accurate identification of cancers, delicate nerves, bone fractures, and more. The technology is also used to teach medical students about human anatomy.

C Kesavadas from the Department of Radiology at the Sree Chitra Thirunal Institute has been instrumental in applying this technology to medical practices. The technical support for the project was provided by EMBEDITE, a local company.