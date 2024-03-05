Kalady native loses Rs 51 lakh in cyber scam

KOCHI : The Ernakulam Rural Cyber police on Monday arrested a Mumbai native who duped a person from Kalady of J51 lakh on the pretext of trading in shares. Jabir Khan, 46, of Mumbai was arrested after a probe of his bank accounts. The police said Jabir conducted campaigns on various platforms about online tasks, investing in which would net people huge profits. “The victim, a native of Manickamangalam in Kalady, first invested a small amount. He was given a task and upon its completion, received Rs 5,000 as profit. This prompted the victim to invest more money. An inquiry revealed the deposited money was diverted to three accounts, which led us to the accused.

Of the three accounts, one held by Jabir received J32 lakh from the victim,” said an officer. Jabir had created multiple fake companies to carry out the cyber fraud. More than 1,000 people invested in Jabir’s bogus firms. “He also offered a commission for adding new people to his investment schemes,” said an officer.