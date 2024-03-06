Call of the Himalayas

KOCHI: Randeep Hari was out on a long outing to the market and then to the bank when this reporter called him. For many in urban spaces, the bank and market schedule may seem a bit odd as both the facilities come to them in a click nowadays. But the setting at Sari village in Uttarakhand is different, he says.
Rugged peaks flank his path. The craggy terrain has a laid-back air about it. There is cold silence, and the lighting is subdued with mist.
Randeep is at ease with all this. “Life in the hills is tough. It is a day’s work to get to the market, to the bank, to get things done. Yet the experience of being with nature and taking in the slow pace is something worth all the effort,” he says.
It has been quite some years since Randeep made Sari his second home. By profession, he is an electrical engineer -- an alumnus of College of Engineering, Thiruvananthapuram -- who worked with corporate giants such as Intel and HP in Bengaluru. He fell in love with the Himalayas during treks with people who shared his taste for the mountains. He cherished those getaways, after a fast-paced life driven by targets and deadlines.
Every time he trekked, a bit of him changed. The mountains worked their magic on him in a gradual yet profound manner. “I found a lot of comfort in what the mountains offered,” he says. “The people there -- stoic, calm and peaceful even in the face of problems -- and the relaxed way of life had a transformative effect,” he says.
Randeep decided to stay on, responding to the call of the mountains — a desire for a home that resides in the recesses of every traveller’s heart. Like many before, he, too, pondered over the basics: Where should it be? What about the steady flow of income? Is it just an unrealistic fantasy?
“It was not a decision taken at the spur of a moment. It was a thought-out one, with people who shared similar thoughts,” he says. “We had also made enough friends in the mountains who helped us spot places where we could set up base.” A team of six – Rajani Muraleedharan, Abhilash Jayapal, and Mahadevan Randeep from Kerala, Anagha Narasimhan from Bengaluru, and local residents Rakesh Rana and Ritik Rawat – joined Randeep. Thus was born the idea of Cafe Buransh, where trekkers, photographers, nature enthusiasts congregate to live the Himalayan life.
“We are close to the Panch Kedar circuit, which gets a lot of traffic. But our mandate is not to be part of the religious circuit,” says Randeep.
“We want the people who come to us to experience life in the Tungnath-Sari-Deoria Tal belt, the trails that will lead them to places where the magic of the mountains can be felt the most, and the walks through villages where one can experience the culture and tradition of the people here.” Randeep says.
The team is also part of several community outreach programmes in Sari village, where they facilitate mentoring of the students at the local schools and anganwadis.
“If you ask the children here, most of them want to either open restaurants or join the Army. We are slowly working with them to open new possibilities for them,” says Rajani, an engineer who traded a full-time career in customer service and training to be part of the Cafe Buransh team.
“The kids are super-smart and all they need is a push. Some of our guests volunteer and take classes for them, and get them exposed to modern technology.”
Rajani had met Randeep on a train in 2014 and was part of several treks to the Himalayas before yielding to the call of the mountains.
“My parents are in Kochi, and I spend two or three months with them,” she says. Randeep, too, shuttles between Thiruvananthapuram, Bengaluru, and Sari.
Randeep’s 19-year-old son, Mahadevan, is also part of the Cafe Buransh team now. Exposed to Himalayan treks for nine years, he has been aiming for a life with the mountains since 11, and even wanted to drop out of school.
“I wanted to do open schooling. My mind was just in the mountains,” he says. “My parents told me to finish Class 10 first. After that, I did a mountaineering course. Now, I lead two main treks – the Tungnath-Chandrashila route, and the Deoria Tal stretch.”
A life that youth otherwise dream of is not for Mahadevan. “I want to do more courses in mountaineering and explore more peaks, even outside the Himalayas,” says the young man, who calls himself ‘mountain goat’ on Instagram.
The Himalayas transform lives, assert Cafe Buransh team members. And as much as the uncertainty over the road ahead, they are sure their love for mountains will endure.
