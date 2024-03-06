Call of the Himalayas

KOCHI: Randeep Hari was out on a long outing to the market and then to the bank when this reporter called him. For many in urban spaces, the bank and market schedule may seem a bit odd as both the facilities come to them in a click nowadays. But the setting at Sari village in Uttarakhand is different, he says.

Rugged peaks flank his path. The craggy terrain has a laid-back air about it. There is cold silence, and the lighting is subdued with mist.

Randeep is at ease with all this. “Life in the hills is tough. It is a day’s work to get to the market, to the bank, to get things done. Yet the experience of being with nature and taking in the slow pace is something worth all the effort,” he says.

It has been quite some years since Randeep made Sari his second home. By profession, he is an electrical engineer -- an alumnus of College of Engineering, Thiruvananthapuram -- who worked with corporate giants such as Intel and HP in Bengaluru. He fell in love with the Himalayas during treks with people who shared his taste for the mountains. He cherished those getaways, after a fast-paced life driven by targets and deadlines.

Every time he trekked, a bit of him changed. The mountains worked their magic on him in a gradual yet profound manner. “I found a lot of comfort in what the mountains offered,” he says. “The people there -- stoic, calm and peaceful even in the face of problems -- and the relaxed way of life had a transformative effect,” he says.

Randeep decided to stay on, responding to the call of the mountains — a desire for a home that resides in the recesses of every traveller’s heart. Like many before, he, too, pondered over the basics: Where should it be? What about the steady flow of income? Is it just an unrealistic fantasy?