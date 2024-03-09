Serve it hot

Annyeonghaseyo Kochi!

The growing popularity of K-dramas has also paved the way for the mushrooming of Korean outlets in the city, offering residents here an exotic culinary voyage into the land of soupy Ramen noodles and Bibimbaps.

However, the scene was not so rosy a few years ago. “Back then, Korean culture did not have a crowd in Kerala. So getting Korean food was a distant dream for many. To fulfil this, we started making Korean dishes from home and delivered them as per orders,” says Deepthi Vijaykumar Pai, who, along with her sister Deena V Pai, runs the now-famous Let’s Kimchi in Mattancherry.

Ordering ingredients online and watching cooking vlogs on YouTube helped the sisters to start small. “Aside from this, we gave our food to those who have been to South Korea and other places abroad that serve authentic Korean cuisine. Their reviews helped us to alter our dishes,” says Deena.

Let’s Kimchi was set up in Mattancherry when their kitchens could not contain the now-pouring orders. This quaint outlet that houses all things Korean is also a space for K-fans to celebrate their fandom. “Yes, that was the intention. We had a rough idea of the number of Korean enthusiasts who we knew would visit our restaurant. Once the outlet began operations, the footfall surpassed our expectations,” adds the duo.

Now, the 32-year-old Deepthi and 41-year-old Deena work on their venture full-time. The duo cooks and serves the food at the outlet. “Our restaurant opens at 5pm and runs till 9pm. During the day, we manage a processing unit which our family has been running for some years now,” says Deepthi.