Serve it hot

Annyeonghaseyo Kochi!
The growing popularity of K-dramas has also paved the way for the mushrooming of Korean outlets in the city, offering residents here an exotic culinary voyage into the land of soupy Ramen noodles and Bibimbaps.
However, the scene was not so rosy a few years ago. “Back then, Korean culture did not have a crowd in Kerala. So getting Korean food was a distant dream for many. To fulfil this, we started making Korean dishes from home and delivered them as per orders,” says Deepthi Vijaykumar Pai, who, along with her sister Deena V Pai, runs the now-famous Let’s Kimchi in Mattancherry.
Ordering ingredients online and watching cooking vlogs on YouTube helped the sisters to start small. “Aside from this, we gave our food to those who have been to South Korea and other places abroad that serve authentic Korean cuisine. Their reviews helped us to alter our dishes,” says Deena.
Let’s Kimchi was set up in Mattancherry when their kitchens could not contain the now-pouring orders. This quaint outlet that houses all things Korean is also a space for K-fans to celebrate their fandom. “Yes, that was the intention. We had a rough idea of the number of Korean enthusiasts who we knew would visit our restaurant. Once the outlet began operations, the footfall surpassed our expectations,” adds the duo.
Now, the 32-year-old Deepthi and 41-year-old Deena work on their venture full-time. The duo cooks and serves the food at the outlet. “Our restaurant opens at 5pm and runs till 9pm. During the day, we manage a processing unit which our family has been running for some years now,” says Deepthi.
With love from the Netherlands
arah Lisa was 19 when she left her home in the Netherlands on an adventure around the world tracing the nuances of bread baking. Her first stop was as a full-time chef on a cruise liner in Southeast Asia. Little did she know then that in a few years, she would find herself harboured in Kochi, anchoring Zera Noya, a bakery boasting Dutch delicacies in Kacheripady.
“I never imagined I would come down to India. It is ‘love’ that brought me here,” says Sarah. She met Vibin Varghese, a marine engineer on the same ship where she was the chef. “Love blossomed, and a few years later, we got married and decided to settle in Kochi. However, starting a venture of my own was never part of the plan. After leaving our jobs and travelling for a while, we decided to return to our professional lives, to take the next step,” Sarah says.
The real catalyst came when, during the Covid months, she was bombarded with requests to prepare authentic Dutch desserts. Taking the many confectionaries she made to a bake sale too proved successful in spreading the word about her now-fledging business even further.
“Initially, I baked from the kitchen of our apartment. Getting the right ingredients was a lot of work. Eventually, we found sources who could distribute imported Belgium chocolates and cream supplied from France. After several trial and error in the kitchen, I could set the menu for my small business,” says Sarah.
It has been a year since Sarah opened her cafe Zera Noya Dutch Bakery. She proudly claims that two of her dishes — the chocolate cream truffle and strawberry sloffen (a cake-like cookie) — have won many Kochi hearts.
For the past many months, Sarah has been running the business singlehandedly as her husband, Vibin, was battling cancer. Sadly, he passed away recently. “It’s tough. But I make sure my creativity in the kitchen does not get affected,” she adds.
With her two-year-old daughter, Sarah experiments with more scrumptious pastries and bread. “After all this while, I still aspire to do more and better. For me, baking is akin to breathing,” she says.
Soul sisters-turned-business partners
Is it easy to replicate the same taste and flavour from a recipe that was put together decades prior? Certainly not. Chanchal Sethu Parvathy’s family had been trying for years to no avail. Ultimately, it was Jajina Vinoo, her sister-in-law who managed to crack the code. This proved the catalyst for the two setting up a small venture — Karthiyayini seafood restaurant. It helped that Chanchal’s family was already in the food business and ran a restaurant. “Jajina is my soul sister. The bond we share is beyond words. She found solace in cooking and brought a smile to our faces with her delicious food. Despite hailing from Malabar, she was able to grasp the nuances of Alappuzha dishes quite easily,” says Chanchal. Two years ago, Jajina wanted to see her passion for cooking evolve into a business. The initial days were rough. The duo cooked and took orders by themselves. “As we expanded, we hired staff. Our involvement in the kitchen though remains the same. Jajina still makes ‘Thirutha curry’ for the restaurant from home. Even before starting the restaurant, she wanted ‘Karthiyayini’ to be one of her signature dishes. She keeps doing it as she isn’t willing to pass down the recipe. The dish is one of our bestsellers at the restaurant,” says Chanchal. Karthiyayini is also renowned for its kalanji fry, special crispy tiger prawns and squid kanthari. The duo has started another outlet in Aluva. “It’s the elders who relate closely to the flavours. Some have said that our meals remind them of the ‘good old days’. We aspire to work together and create more favourite dishes,” adds Chanchal. Though TNIE tried to contact Jajina, she was unavailable.
When naadan food became a priority
For Indu Nair, it was a small experiment in the kitchen that finally paved the way for her venture, ‘Recipes by Indu’, which turned three this year.
“I was making something special for my two-year-old — mint biryani, a curd-based dish. My daughter was reluctant to eat. But since she liked the mint flavour, the biryani piqued her interest. A few of my friends also gave the dish a try and liked it. It was then I realised cooking was my forte,” says Indu.
Soon enough, she got 50 orders for the same biryani from an acquaintance. “I had never made anything for these many people before and so, I was a little clueless. I rented vessels and prepared them in my kitchen. The reviews were very flattering, and more orders started pouring in,” recalls Indu.
Buoyed by this success, she started curating several recipes, especially naadan food — Kerala biryani, special chicken biryani, pothichoru, and pothi biryani. What began as a cloud kitchen in Aluva also transformed into a small dine-in facility in Kakkanad.
“Right from the get go, I was adamant about cooking as organically as possible. I don’t compromise on quality. The ingredients are sourced fresh,” Indu adds.
She was at the height of her culinary prowess when a kitchen mishap threatened to derail the business. “The pressure cooker blew up and I suffered burn injuries and even lost vision temporarily. It was only after a nearly year-long break that I recovered,” says Indu.
Though many urged her to quit following the incident, Indu was determined to continue.
Teenu’s Kitchen gains steam
When Teena Biju tinkered with the idea of starting a cloud kitchen at home, her only intention was to have something to do in her free hours.
Now, four months later, her little venture, Teenu’s Kitchen near the High Court, is abuzz with activity as orders pour in from all quarters of the city.
“It began as an experiment. Now, I’m thinking of turning it into a small business,” Teena says. Indeed, she has already begun constructing a more spacious kitchen and also plans to keep a staff.
“I don’t run the kitchen full time. In fact, my main job is as an accountant at the Lisie Hospital. I prepare the items as and when I get free time. However, we are now unable to keep up with the orders. There’s been a definite surge since the first few months,” Teena adds.
Teenu’s Kitchen provides an assortment of dishes, but it is the prawns fry, pork fry and beef/fish pothi choru that are the clear favourites among patrons. If Teena does the bulk of the kitchen work, her kids help with the orders and packing. With the expansion, the family hopes to cater to nearby firms.