International European Football Camp: Ex-Real Madrid players to train children in Kochi

KOCHI: Budding football talent in the state will soon have the opportunity to train under former Real Madrid players as RBS Corporation is organising an International European Football Camp for children this summer. The first leg of the camp will be held in Kochi from April 30 to May 4, followed by the second leg in Kozhikode from May 4 to 10.

Former Real Madrid players Alex Diaz de La Rosa and Miguel Gonzalez Larsson will serve as the head coaches. World and Olympic medallist Jimmy Lidberg will also be part of the set-up. Children aged between eight and sixteen are eligible to participate.

RBS Corporation chairman Habib Koya and CEO Faisal M Khalid made the announcement during a press conference in Kochi on Saturday.