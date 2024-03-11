Fire breaks out at plywood factory at Perumbavoor

KOCHI: A massive fire broke out at a plywood factory after a pile of plywood waste caught fire at Peechanamugal in Perumbavoor on Sunday. A portion of the factory was completely gutted.
“A huge quantity of plywood waste was dumped adjacent to the factory. Around 1.30 pm, it caught fire due to high temperature. Since there were no electrical wires in the factory, the chances of a short circuit are rare,” said a fire and rescue officer with the Perumbavoor fire station.
The workers initially noticed smoke rising from the heap of waste, and within minutes, the fire engulfed the waste. It took nearly seven hours for the fire and rescue teams from Perumbavoor, Kothamangalam, and Muvattupuzha to bring the situation under control.
“Nearly 1,500 sqft area of the building was completely gutted. Since it’s plywood and waste, the fire was uncontrollable. We were not able to approach the fire due to the high heat. We started dousing the fire at around 1.30 pm, and continued efforts until 7 pm,” said the officer.