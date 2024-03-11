Fire breaks out at plywood factory at Perumbavoor

KOCHI: A massive fire broke out at a plywood factory after a pile of plywood waste caught fire at Peechanamugal in Perumbavoor on Sunday. A portion of the factory was completely gutted.

“A huge quantity of plywood waste was dumped adjacent to the factory. Around 1.30 pm, it caught fire due to high temperature. Since there were no electrical wires in the factory, the chances of a short circuit are rare,” said a fire and rescue officer with the Perumbavoor fire station.