Talking sex with project

KOCHI: A pre-teen who was to take the HPV vaccine got this response from a leading gynaecologist in Kerala: “It is not so vital for Indian girls. The cultural context here is different from the West, where people get sexually active in their early teens. Here, it’s enough if you take the vaccine any time before you get married.”

The scene may be medically amiss when girls above nine years are being encouraged to take the vaccine that could curb instances of cervical cancer.

Such counsels from even experts are not a surprise, and are indicative of the conventional thought that aspects related to sex or gender are beyond ‘children’.

The fallout of such assumptions is youngsters landing in unanticipated trouble. To corroborate, one could check the annual report of the Kerala State Commission for Protection of Child Rights for 2022-23.

It says 4,582 cases were reported in Kerala under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (Pocso) Act. Of the survivors, 4,008 were girls and 578 boys. And among those involved, 16 per cent were lovers and 12 per cent were neighbours.

The report reflected two major areas that called for attention — the need among children to better assess whom to make friends or relations with, and awareness of Pocso laws and child-friendly procedures.

“We had found a similar lack of awareness while working on an earlier project regarding menstrual issues,” says Anson P D Alexander, director of Kanal Innovations Charitable Trust, which embarks on educational projects in association with the state machinery.