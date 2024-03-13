Zomato workers in Kochi to go on three-day strike from March 23

KOCHI: Zomato’s food delivery services will be hit in the district for three days from March 23, as the gig workers have decided to log out of the app in protest against the company’s alleged move to increase the number of work hours to get incentives.
Benedict Joseph, co-ordinator of Ernakulam District Zomato Delivery Workers (EDZDW), said 5,000 Zomato delivery workers will remain offline from March 23 to 25 in protest. EDZDW members said the incentives that the company was providing for eight hours of work a day will now be provided only upon working for 14 hours.
“The move comes after the new management assumed office. The incentives we enjoyed for working eight hours will now be given after working 14 hours a day. They are taking such unfriendly steps without information and consultation. To get around Rs 500-Rs 700 a day, workers are being forced to work nearly 14 hours,” Benedict alleged.
He said, “The base we get for each order differs from zone to zone. If a delivery person gets Rs 25 for a delivery in Kakkanad, he or she gets Rs 20 for delivering in Kaloor side. Each day, the company uses different parameters to assess the work. We are forced to work more than 17 hours a day to qualify for the incentives. The company is exploiting us.”
The workers are also demanding a solution to the parking fee issues that workers face at LuLu Mall and raising the premium of their accident insurance from Rs 1 lakh to Rs 10 lakh.
“This is a token strike. If the company does not heed our request, we will be forced to launch an indefinite strike. We will hold talks with employees in the presence of the labour officer for an amicable solution,” Benedict said, adding that the complaint signed by around 800 workers has already been handed over to the district labour officer and Zomato officials.