Zomato workers in Kochi to go on three-day strike from March 23

KOCHI: Zomato’s food delivery services will be hit in the district for three days from March 23, as the gig workers have decided to log out of the app in protest against the company’s alleged move to increase the number of work hours to get incentives.

Benedict Joseph, co-ordinator of Ernakulam District Zomato Delivery Workers (EDZDW), said 5,000 Zomato delivery workers will remain offline from March 23 to 25 in protest. EDZDW members said the incentives that the company was providing for eight hours of work a day will now be provided only upon working for 14 hours.

“The move comes after the new management assumed office. The incentives we enjoyed for working eight hours will now be given after working 14 hours a day. They are taking such unfriendly steps without information and consultation. To get around Rs 500-Rs 700 a day, workers are being forced to work nearly 14 hours,” Benedict alleged.