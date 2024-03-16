Kochi: Top floor of electronic retailer’s warehouse near Kaloor catches fire

KOCHI: A fire that broke out on the third floor of an electronic retailer’s warehouse in Karukapilly, near Kaloor, on Friday evening was put out before it spread to the lower floors, where home appliances were stocked. It was the timely intervention of fire and rescue service officers that prevented a major blaze.

Around 5.45pm, local residents noticed black smoke billowing from the top floor of the building. The fire station in Gandhi Nagar was immediately alerted and two fire trucks reached the spot by 6.10pm.

The third floor, which comprises the terrace, was being temporarily used to store cardboard used to package the appliances.

“The gate of the building was closed. On entering the premises after breaking the lock, we realised that it was cardboard stored on one side of the top floor that had caught fire. As many as five trucks – two each from Gandhi Nagar and Club Road stations and one from Eloor station – were employed for the operation, which lasted nearly an hour,” a fire and rescue service officer said.A shortt circuit is suspected to have caused the fire.